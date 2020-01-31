Police briefs

Man charged with drunk driving, loaded handgun
A Waldorf man was arrested on Jan. 20 for alleged drunk driving, disorderly conduct and having a loaded handgun on his person.
Per Maryland State Police Trooper Williams’ statement of charges, at about 9:20 p.m. Williams noticed a black Cadillac sedan in the rearview mirror with no headlights on. The vehicle allegedly did not stop when Williams attempted to conduct a traffic stop, even after emergency equipment was turned on.
The vehicle stopped at a residence where the driver was identified as Travon Aronde Berry, 22, of Waldorf. There was allegedly a strong odor of marijuana and alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, and Berry got hostile when asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
Berry allegedly made “suspicious movements” inside the vehicle when Williams returned to his and got hostile again when asked what he was doing. Berry was asked twice to step out of the vehicle and obliged the second time, where he allegedly got “belligerent” as neighbors began to exit their homes to observe the scene.
Berry was detained, and his car was searched. Allegedly found inside was a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun accessible under the driver’s seat, and a 30-round magazine just past the center console in between the passenger and driver seat. Berry also allegedly stated he had consumed a bottle of alcohol that was still in the vehicle.
Berry posted a $2,000 bond and is due back in court on March 25.
Bel Alton house fire determined accidental
The state fire marshal investigated the specifics of a Jan. 27 fire that damaged a house in Bel Alton, according to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Per the release, 40 firefighters from the Bel Alton volunteer fire station responded to Canary Drive for a reported fire first discovered by the owner around 11:05 p.m. Jan. 27. The fire was under control in 15 minutes and resulted in the estimated loss of $25,000 in contents and did $50,000 in structural damage to the split foyer, single-family dwelling.
The fire originated on the exterior of the home. Per the release, the fire “was the result of the exterior ventilation pipe of the pellet stove igniting vegetation on the exterior of the residence.”
The occupants were alerted by the smoke detectors in the home and were able to escape without injury. Three adults were displaced and are being assisted by family members.
Man charged with armed robbery
A man with no fixed address has been charged with armed robbery that took place in Waldorf last November.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Burgess’ statement of charges, at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim withdrew about $1,500 from the Bank of America in Waldorf and returned to an apartment complex on Mt. Clare Place. Once there, the victim spotted an unfamiliar silver BMW parked near a dumpster, left the money in her car and walked toward the apartment building.
While walking up to the third floor, the victim was approached from behind by Jovan Davonte Clay, 27, who allegedly grabbed her wrists and stated “give me the money.” The victim advised she did not have anything, at which point Clay allegedly stated “yes you do, give it to me, show me or I am about to shoot you,” and displayed a black handgun.
Clay allegedly ordered the victim to empty her purse and she complied, but Clay did not take any contents from the purse and continued to demand money.
The victim confirmed she did not have any, at which point Clay ran down the stairs to the parked silver BMW the victim had observed.
Surveillance footage obtained from the Bank of America showed a man was inside the bank when the victim made the withdrawal and facial recognition software identified the man as Clay. Clay was also allegedly arrested on suspicion of several other armed robberies in Prince George’s County, and when detained was operating a silver BMW.
Clay is currently being held at the Prince George’s Corrections Department for pending charges. Upon release from commitment, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office will serve a warrant for Clay’s arrest.
Waldorf brothers arrested for home invasion
A pair of Waldorf brothers were arrested in conjunction with a home invasion that occurred on Dec. 31.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Gregory’s statement of charges, the victims allegedly allowed Jeremiah Paul Nicholas, 21, of Waldorf into their residence on Night Heron Court at about 7 p.m. to smoke marijuana.
Nicholas allegedly left the residence and returned with two additional males who the victims were skeptical about but let in.
After the victims allegedly conversed with Nicholas there was a banging at the door. Nicholas attempted to open the door while the victims were fighting to keep it shut, when a single gunshot was allegedly fired at the door. Shortly after, several gunshots were allegedly fired through the sliding glass door of the house.
The gunman allegedly entered the residence through the sliding glass door frame and was identified by the victims as Nicholas’ brother, Nehemiah Paul Nicholas, 22, of Waldorf.
The victims retreated to the bedroom and were allegedly confronted by a third unknown male who demanded the contents of one of the victim’s pocket. All three males allegedly fled the property without taking any of the contents.
The Nicholas brothers are currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND