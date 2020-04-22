Police briefs

Upper Marlboro man charged for protective order
An Upper Marlboro man was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order and one count of harassment after repeated incidents that occurred April 5 to 12.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Collins state that on March 26, an interim protective order was issued on Timothy Lee Johnson, 52, to be in effect until May 5. On April 11, the victim told officers that Johnson texted her multiple times, in violation of the order that Johnson have no contact with the victim.
The victim stated that she received two phone calls on April 12 at around 11:30 p.m. from Johnson, but did not answer because she recognized the phone number. She received text messages from the same phone number on April 5 and 7 that allegedly stated “love you” and “sorry.” The victim stated that around 2:30 a.m. April 12, she received around 11 messages from Johnson’s number.
Johnson allegedly sent the victim a link to the “ccaso.us” website twice, and the first article that popped up was an article titled “man sentenced to 20 years for dousing victim with gasoline.” The victim believes the link was sent as a threat, and allegedly told police, “this time is different. I saw something in his eyes. I am scared of him. He just won’t leave me alone.”
Johnson posted his $3,000 bond, and his trial is scheduled for May 29.
Waldorf man charged with rape, assault
A Waldorf man was arrested and subsequently charged with second-degree assault and rape after an incident that occurred in the early hours of April 18.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Feldman’s statement of charges, shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to Gillespie Circle in Waldorf for a reported rape. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim, who alleged she was raped by a male in the passenger seat of a car. The victim could not provide any identifying information on the suspect.
The victim allegedly told detectives that she left a party on Old Washington Road with two unknown males. One of the males, later identified as Juan Carlos Perez Calderon, 21, allegedly drove her to Gillespie Circle where he subsequently raped her while holding her hands down. The victim asked Calderon for his phone so she could call a ride, and she used the phone to call 911.
Detectives interviewed a friend of the victim who showed a picture of Calderon at the party and provided Calderon’s street address and that he drives a white BMW passenger car. Detectives responded to the address and spotted the vehicle in question, identified Calderon and placed him under arrest. Calderon was also wanted for a bench warrant on a failure to appear in district court.
Calderon’s picture was positively identified in a photographic lineup by the victim. Detectives interviewed Calderon, who allegedly stated he did not rape the victim.
Calderon is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Virginia Beach woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
A Virginia Beach woman was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and two counts of theft after an incident that occurred April 13.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office POII Mohler’s statement of charges, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Indian Head Highway for the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim and his co-worker were pursuing the suspect allegedly operating the victim’s Nissan Cube. The two followed the suspect in the area of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge but discontinued following as the stolen vehicle entered Virginia.
While pursuing the suspect, the two allegedly observed the operator of the vehicle and took a photo of her as she drove beside them.
The victim advised that he never gave anyone permission to drive his vehicle and listed items inside his vehicle when it was stolen, including his phone. The victim was able to track his phone to various locations in Virginia, including Fredericksburg.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and advised about a stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction, along with the updated location of the vehicle. Officers responded and located the vehicle and its operator, Barbara Jane Pringle, 34. Based on the previously taken photograph, officers were able to confirm Pringle was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the alleged theft.
Pringle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Bryans Road man charged with assault
A Bryans Road man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an incident that occurred Sunday.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy Elliot, shortly before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to Charles Place in Indian Head for an argument. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who said she was in a verbal argument with James Keith Hare, 32.
The woman alleged that Hare pushed her, and her son attempted to stop him. Hare allegedly tackled the victim and took him to the floor, at which point officers had to remove Hare and arrest him. Hare allegedly attacked the victim when he learned that the victim’s mother wished to press charges against Hare for an assault that occurred earlier.
Hare was released on his own recognizance on Monday, and his trial is scheduled for June 23.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an alleged domestic incident that occurred Sunday.
Per charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Cpl. Cook, officers responded to Leonardtown Road for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who was allegedly sitting on the ground with blood on her face and blood coming from her nose.
Earlier responding officers reported that a vehicle was seen on Leonardtown Road with the passenger door open and the victim yelling for help with a bloody face. The victim alleged that she and her boyfriend, Stanley A. Kramer, 59, were arguing when he got mad and hit her in the face. Kramer allegedly said that they were arguing, she was scratching him and he swung his arm and his forearm must have hit the victim in the face. The victim was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
Kramer was released on his own recognizance on Sunday. His trial is scheduled for July 7.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND