Motor vehicle crash under investigation
The traffic operations unit is investigating the specifics of a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 15, per a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 2 a.m., an officer responded to Larkspur Court in Waldorf for a report of two men loitering and playing loud music inside of a car, per the release. Upon arrival, the officer approached the vehicle on foot, at which point the suspects allegedly fled the area.
According to the release, a separate officer noticed a vehicle speeding northbound on Old Washington Road near Smallwood Drive. The officer activated emergency equipment after the vehicle did not stop at a red light signal at Route 5, in an attempt to stop the car.
Per the release, as the officer approached the 2400 block of Old Washington Road, he noticed the vehicle crashed in a wooded area. Both males were ejected in the crash and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital.
The driver, 23, of Waldorf sustained serious injuries in the crash while the passenger, 31, of Lexington Park did not sustain life-threatening injuries in the accident, according to the release. The vehicle in question was later identified as the same that fled from Larkspur Court.
Upon further investigation, officers reportedly learned the driver of the vehicle had four open warrants at the time of the accident, including charges for second-degree rape and failure to appear in court for a robbery charge. The investigation is ongoing.
Bel Alton man charged with assault
A Bel Alton man was charged with first- and second-degree assault following an incident that took place in his home on Feb. 8. Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Alpert’s statement of charges, shortly before 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Crain Highway. Officers arrived to find a victim bleeding from the neck with blood on his clothing, arms and hands.
The victim was allegedly cooking dinner in the residence shared with Steven Allen Proctor, 57, who allegedly exited his room carrying a small pen knife. Proctor allegedly began to make threatening comments to the victim, stating he was “going to cut [the victim’s] head off.”
Without being provoked, Proctor allegedly attacked the victim and cut the victim’s neck to the right of the esophagus, causing about a 2-inch long cut. The victim allegedly tried to defend himself by grabbing the knife, at which point Proctor cut the victim’s thumb.
Both the victim and Proctor were allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the assault. Proctor is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged with resisting arrest
A woman with no fixed address has been charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, malicious destruction of property and concealment of a dangerous weapon after an incident that took place in Waldorf on Feb. 9.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Richardson’s statement of charges, at about 12:15 a.m. officers responded to Business Park Drive for a report of destruction of property. Officers made contact with Ebony Antoinette Welcome, 24, who was allegedly attempting to leave the area in the backseat of a ride share vehicle.
Officers made contact with the victim who alleged that Welcome punctured the tires and did damage to the door of the victim’s vehicle. Welcome allegedly had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle she was in and was on an active telephone call during the incident, allegedly stating, “I slashed her tires, I’m going to jail.” Welcome was searched and allegedly would not provide any identifying information and had a butterfly knife in her jacket.
Welcome was allegedly correctly identified after officers overheard her identifying herself to medical staff at Charles Regional Medical Center. Welcome posted her $100 bond, and her trial is scheduled for March 25.
Newburg couple charged with assault
A Newburg couple has been charged separately with second-degree assault and disturbing the peace after an incident that took place Feb. 9.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Frazier’s statement of charges, at about 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 11000 block of Crain Highway, The Thunderbird Motel, for a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Iesha Monique Jenkins, 28, who alleged that her boyfriend, Louis John Hemsley Jr., 40, assaulted her. Jenkins allegedly had a cut consistent with a shard of glass and abrasions on her neck consistent with being choked.
Officers made contact with Hemsley inside a room who allegedly confirmed the assault. Hemsley allegedly accused Jenkins of infidelity and Jenkins attempted to assault him, at which point he allegedly grabbed Jenkins by her coat, twisted it around her neck and threw her on the bed. Hemsley allegedly held Jenkins on the bed for 10 seconds and told her to leave him alone.
Hemsley allegedly left the room to calm down after he released Jenkins and upon his return, Jenkins was gone so he locked the door.
Jenkins allegedly returned to the room and demanded entry, which Hemsley denied. Jenkins then allegedly threw a rock that shattered the window of the room. Hemsley allegedly displayed injuries consistent with being cut by glass.
The manager of the motel reported the incident and told police that Hemsley and Jenkins had been arguing for the past week at the motel and he wants them to leave. The manager also said that the window will cost $225 to repair.
Both Hemsley and Jenkins have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 16.
RYAN VOLLAND
Motorists cited for marijuana possession
Shortly before midnight on Feb. 2, Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski stopped a vehicle on Hallowing Point Road in the area of Thunder Hill Drive in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Rutkoski smelled burning marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search police conducted on the vehicle yielded a plastic bag, which police stated in a report contained marijuana, a metal grinder with trace amounts of marijuana. And THC vape cartridges. Driver Kimberie Allison-Marie Carre, 44, of Woodbridge, Va. And passenger Yahron Ondre Lewis, 42, of La Plata, were issued civil citations and released. Troopers processed and packaged all marijuana and paraphernalia.
MARTY MADDEN
