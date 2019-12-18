Two charged with prostitution in La Plata
A Waldorf man and woman were both charged and released on their own recognizance Dec. 14 for alleged prostitution at the La Plata Deluxe Inn.
According to La Plata Police Department Officer B. Smith’s statement of charges, officers were dispatched to the hotel in the 6700 block of U.S. 301 when the caller — later identified as the hotel’s owner — phoned to reportedly complain about a woman who had allegedly been “soliciting sexual acts for the past two weeks” and ask for her removal from the premises. The owner of the hotel reportedly told police he had seen the woman on camera, allegedly “procuring random men in several of the hotel rooms.”
The owner gave officers the name of the room the suspect was staying in, the report says, and informed them the man who had rented the room was no longer there, but a new man was present in the room. The owner said he told the woman to leave, but she allegedly refused to do so and ran back into her room, at which point he called police.
According to the report, Officers Smith and Piersa heard male and female voices in the room while they were at the door. When they knocked, a male later identified as 57-year-old David Jerared Hicks answered. The officers asked Hicks about the female voice, and he allegedly replied that no woman was currently in the room: He was on the phone, he said, and the woman who had been in had “left out of the balcony door about 15 minutes prior” to police arriving.
Officers noted a purse in the room, the report says, and asked Hicks about it. While questioning Hicks, officers found a woman identified as 30-year-old Anastasia Nichelle Artis hiding under the bed in the room. Both were reportedly read their Miranda rights and waived them.
Artis allegedly became angry, and said she had done nothing. Artis said she had been visiting friends, as many of them stayed at the hotel, and denied engaging in prostitution, the report says. Hicks, who had allegedly first said he had been staying in the room with his nephew two weeks prior and knew Artis from the previous stay, allegedly then told officers he had come to the hotel to meet his cousin. His cousin, Hicks allegedly said, identified Artis as a prostitute to him but Hicks reportedly denied having sex with or soliciting sex from her. Hicks allegedly said he had been trying to leave, but his aforementioned cousin was not answering his phone.
Hicks was charged with making a false statement to officers and prostitution, and Artis with two counts of prostitution. Both have scheduled Jan. 28 district court trials.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD