Charlotte Hall man charged in alleged domestic assault
A Charlotte Hall man, 47-year-old Tony Carlton Countiss, is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center for an alleged domestic dispute last weekend.
According to the statement of charges, officers arrived at a Waldorf home last week for a reported “domestic incident.” The female complainant said Countiss was outside her home attempting to gain entry, and when police arrived they allegedly observed Countiss “with his legs outside of the front window and the upper half of his body inside of the residence.” He removed himself from the window when ordered to do so, the report says, and was allegedly observed to have a brick in hand.
Countiss allegedly refused to get on the ground when ordered to do so, and only complied after being given orders by the responding officers “approximately 10 times.” The female resident was observed with marks and injuries on her person, according to the report, but told police Countiss “didn’t do anything, he’s just mad because he saw another man coming out of the house when he got here.” The woman told police she did not want Countiss to get in trouble, and said she did not know why he had been observed partially hanging out of the window.
Children at the scene allegedly told police they witnessed Countiss strike the woman in the face multiple times and threaten to kill her. Countiss also allegedly produced a knife and threatened to stab the woman, the children told the officers. After speaking with the children, police presented the woman with their account of the incident and she became upset, and allegedly said Countiss has struck her before but she had been too afraid to report it.
A knife matching the one the children described was allegedly found in Countiss’ vehicle outside the home. Countiss was arrested and charged with failure to obey orders, first- and second-degree assault and home invasion. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 2.
Former Hyundai dealer employee accused of car theft
A Leesburg, Va., man was taken into custody Sept. 6 after allegedly stealing a customer’s car while he was employed at a Waldorf car dealership.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Sheehy Hyundai in Waldorf Aug. 13, per the statement of charges. An employee reported a black 2019 Hyundai Sonata missing. Officers learned that store records indicated a customer who had taken his car in for service in the spring was listed as in possession of the car as a courtesy loan while his was in the shop. When contacted, the customer told police he had never received a vehicle on loan from the store.
Records showed former store employee Alonzo Tamu Scott, 25, had originally signed a Hyundai Santa Fe over to the customer as a temporary vehicle. Scott, instead, had been pulled over in the Santa Fe in St. Mary’s County, which he later returned.
The Sonata was assigned to the customer in its place. Scott was fired from his job before the car was noted as missing, the report says.
Through coordination with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Charles County Sheriff’s Officers located the allegedly stolen vehicle in Scott’s possession after tracing its GPS location. Scott was arrested and taken into custody in Virginia, where he allegedly told police he had been in possession of the car for at least a month, and that other employees at the dealership showed him how to take loaner cars for personal use.
According to the report, the car is valued at $22,650. Scott is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft between $1,500 and $25,000 in value and rogue and vagabond.
Online court records show an unsecured personal bond of $25,000 was posted Sept. 6. A district court trial is set for Nov. 15.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD