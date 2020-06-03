Police briefs

St. Inigoes man jailed on drug charges
A St. Inigoes man was charged in Charles County with possession of a controlled schedule one substance — MDMA and buprenorphine — in sufficient quantity with intent to distribute.
According to charging documents from the Charles County District Court, after Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Vasquez pulled a vehicle over — driving 25 mph over the speed limit — dispatch ran the vehicle’s information and a warrant came through for the driver in St. Mary’s County, John Hess, 28.
Deputy Vasquez, after allegedly detecting a pungent odor of marijuana emanating from the car determined he had probable cause to search the vehicle. Allegedly, MDMA, marijuana and buprenorphine without a prescription were found inside the vehicle.
The offenses carry a possible 40-year sentence and a $30,000 fine.
La Plata man charged in home invasion
A La Plata man was charged with home invasion, fourth-degree burglary and arson on May 23.
According to court charging documents, Damien Price, 21, of La Plata allegedly entered a home with intent to commit a crime of violence.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Coulby approached a house in Port Tobacco for the report of a suspicious person trying to talk his way into a home. Later in the day, the deputy was dispatched to the same house for the report of a burglary in progress. While en route to the scene, Coulby noted the defendant was identified as Price — the same person from earlier.
The complaint came from a person with cameras at his home, capturing what was being discussed. The family told Coulby they did not invite Price into the house. Allegedly the video footage shows Price entered the residence at 6:30 a.m. and began yelling.
Price was then located at the intersection of Old Stagecoach Road and Locust Grove Drive. Price was allegedly found to be in possession of two knives. While incarcerated at the Charles County Detention Center, Price allegedly advised officers he had lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, a Schedule I substance wrapped in foil in his pocket in which four tabs of the substance were discovered. Price then allegedly threatened to burn the jail down.
The penalties, in totality, carry a 39-year maximum sentence and $15,000 in fines.
MORGAN DUNLOP
Accidental fire burns two-story La Plata home on Friday
An accidental fire burned a two-story, single-family home in La Plata on Friday.
According to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, shortly after 3 p.m., 30 firefighters from the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Mitchell Road for the report of a house fire. The fire took 20 minutes to control and did an estimated $400,000 in structural damage and $200,000 in content damage.
According to the release, occupants of the home were alerted by the smell of smoke and found the fire coming from within a dryer. The preliminary cause is deemed accidental and all occupants were able to escape safely and are being assisted by family.
Practice water safety this summer
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Natural Resources Police remind residents about the state’s regulations to ensure personal watercraft safety:
• You must be at least 16 years of age to operate.
• Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
• Carry a certificate of boater safety education if born on or after July 1, 1972.
• Maintain 6 knots or slower within 100 feet of another PWC, vessel, shore, pier, piling, bridge structure, abutment or people in the water.
• Have PWC equipped with an operating self-circling device or kill switch.
You may not:
• Operate above idle speed in water less than 18 inches in depth.
• Operate between sunset and sunrise.
• Jump, or attempt jumping, the wake of another vessel within 100 feet of that vessel.
• Operate within 300 feet of people in the water or surf fishing activities in the Atlantic Ocean.
• Disturb waterfowl and wildlife.
• Operate in a reckless and/or negligent manner.
PWCs are great fun but also can create dangerous situations when operated by people not familiar with the regulations governing their operation and the differences between a PWC and a boat. As with all boats, PWCs have no brakes, but they also have no reverse used for stopping forward momentum. Further, as a jet drive device, PWCs have no rudder or steering control once the engine is at idle.
These regulations are designed to help prevent accidents from occurring. There are fines up to $500 for violating these regulations for more information contact 410-643-8502 or 410-260-8888 (24 hours).
An individual may not operate a personal watercraft, required to be numbered in this state, unless a regulation sticker approved by the department is attached to the personal watercraft. This sticker must be attached to the upper half of the vessel in such a manner that the operator can clearly read the information on the sticker. It may not be placed underneath any compartments such as the front hatch or under the seat cover. Utilize the appropriate color sticker in accordance with the color of the vessel (i.e., dark color vessels should use the sticker with white lettering and vessels which are white or light in color should use the sticker with navy blue lettering).
Any questions or concerns in regards to the placement of this sticker can be directed to the Natural Resources Police Safety Education Section at 410-643-8502.
RYAN VOLLAND
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND