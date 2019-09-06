Indian Head man charged with arson threat after argument
An Indian Head man has been charged with making an arson threat following an argument with his girlfriend, according to charging documents.
Wallace G. Johnson, 30, was released on bond on Wednesday following an incident that charging papers say happened early that morning.
Trooper Marcus Manning of the Maryland State Police wrote in the charging document that Johnson had “admitted to verbally threatening [his girlfriend] with physical violence because she wouldn’t give him back his phone.”
Johnson also told police that his girlfriend had “snatched his phone out of his hand as he was walking down the street” after the altercation.
Johnson’s girlfriend told police that Johnson had “started punching her driver’s-side window,” threatened her with physical violence and “threatened to put a piece of paper, that was on fire, into her vehicle’s gas tank,” according to court documents. She showed cellphone videos to police that showed Johnson “verbally threatening her with physical violence and setting a piece of paper on fire while her vehicle’s gas tank was open while verbally threatening to set her vehicle on fire,” according to the charges.
DAN BELSON
Two charged after liquor store parking lot fracas in La Plata
Two individuals, 26-year-old Latia Yvonne Hill of no fixed address and Aaron Bray Ledbetter of Bryantown, were taken into custody last weekend for allegedly causing a disturbance in the parking lot of a La Plata liquor store.
Officers responded to a motel Sept. 2 after an employee reported two homeless people “had gained access to room 141 who were not supposed to be there and would not leave,” according to the statement of charges prepared by Officer Smith of the La Plata Police Department. Management told police upon arrival only one man was supposed to be in the room, as he was a paying guest, but a couple later identified as Hill and Ledbetter “had packed the room with all of their clothing and food items and would not leave,” and they allegedly threatened the paying guest. Management removed their items from the room and placed them in the lobby.
The guest of the motel told police Hill and Ledbetter were not known to him. While officers were at the motel, they received a call about a man and a woman outside Absher Liquor Store “harassing” customers to make purchases for them. The description given matched that of Hill and Ledbetter. After a brief search, they were found at Lady Liquors. Ledbetter allegedly became combative with police immediately and began “cursing and yelling,” as did Hill.
An argument ensued between Smith and Ledbetter, he wrote in the report, against the officer’s “better judgment ... which made the situation worse.” Smith and Sgt. Woodell instructed the pair to leave, which they allegedly refused to do. Ledebtter allegedly spit on both officers and used expletives directed toward both men. The confrontation continued, with Ledbetter allegedly blowing cigarette smoke toward the officers: At one point, he allegedly “singed” Smith’s chin with a lighter.
Ledbetter then was “slammed to the ground” and informed he was under arrest, but still allegedly refused compliance. Hill then allegedly attempted to free Ledbetter from Smith by “bumping her body into [the officer] and grabbing at [Ledbetter].” She, too, allegedly refused to cooperate, allegedly continuing to bump into Smith as he attempted to get Ledbetter inside of a patrol car.
While being taken to the Charles County Detention Center, Ledbetter allegedly “began banging his head on the plexi-glass cage and spitting large mucus snot balls all over [the] glass.” Hill allegedly behaved similarly in another patrol car while being transported for processing. Both allegedly threatened the officers with later physical violence.
Hill was charged with failure to obey, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree assault on law enforcement. Ledbetter was charged with the same as well as an additional count of disturbing the peace. Ledbetter was originally ordered held without bond and later released on his own recognizance Sept. 4, as was Hill. Both have scheduled district court trials Oct. 22.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD