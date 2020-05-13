Police briefs

Nanjemoy man charged with extortion, assault
A Nanjemoy man was charged with two counts of threatening extortion and two counts of second-degree assault after an incident that took place April 14.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Coulby, two victims were at their residence at Port Tobacco Road between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. when James Shaw Carter IV, 19, approached them and asked for a phone charger. When the victims said no, Carter allegedly punched a victim and knocked him to the ground. Carter then allegedly began engaging the second victim in assault when the first retrieved a shotgun from the residence and fired a round into the ground to stop the assault. Carter then fled the scene.
The victim alleged that on April 15 shortly before 11 a.m., Carter contacted him by phone saying he wanted $500 or he was going to call the police and have him charged with “accessory to attempted murder.” Carter then continued to text the victim’s phone, allegedly saying “just give me the $500 or I’m going to the police.”
Carter was contacted by phone by officers and he allegedly refused to meet, continually denying the assault had taken place. Carter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
District man charged with theft, forgery
A Washington, D.C., man was charged with forgery of a private document and theft on May 2 stemming from a January incident.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Goddard’s statement of charges, sometime between Jan. 13 and 14, the owner of a Waldorf business placed a check in the mailbox belonging to the business. Louis Edward Wooten Jr., 55 at the time, then allegedly used unknown means to obtain the check belonging to the business.
Wooten then allegedly altered the check using unknown means to erase the original person the check was paid to the order of and replace it with his name. Wooten then allegedly took the check to a bank in Accokeek and attempted to cash it. He allegedly presented the fraudulent check to a bank employee who became suspicious and contacted the victim, who confirmed the check was fraudulently altered. Wooten then fled the scene without any cash.
Officers confirmed Wooten’s identity through a Washington identification card and surveillance video from the bank on the day it was reported to have happened. Wooten’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Man facing gun charges after motorcycle accident
A Fredericksburg, Va., man was charged with loaded handgun on person and in vehicle after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Waldorf on May 2.
According to Maryland State Police Tpr. Mohr’s statement of charges, shortly before midnight, troopers were dispatched to Bensville Road for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a male an estimated 30 feet down in a creek, who allegedly hit a guardrail, according to a witness. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Gary Lee Hill Jr., 39, who alleged he lost control of the motorcycle, causing him to crash.
While speaking to Hill, troopers noticed a handgun holster on his right hip, as well as a Glock .40 caliber loaded ammunition magazine on his person. Hill allegedly stated that he was carrying the handgun and lost it during the collision. The handgun was recovered from the creek and was found to be a Glock 27 .40 caliber with one round in the chamber. Troopers found that the handgun was not reported stolen, but could not determine if it was registered due to it being from out of state.
Hill was later transported to a local hospital by helicopter. Hill’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
MSP warns of telephone scam
State police are warning of a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be an agent for Publishers Clearing House, stating that the person contacted had “won the grand prize” from Publishers Clearing House, but only after paying a $250 “fee” to cover the cost of taxes, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
This scam serves as a reminder that Publishers Clearing House and other sweepstakes do not require upfront fees to cover the cost of winning prizes.
Visit the PCH website at info.pch.com/tips-and-warning-signs, or call their toll free number at 800-392-4190. The Federal Trade Commission also offers information on reporting telephone scams: www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams, or dial 1-877-FTC-HELP.
This most recent case involved people in the Upper Eastern Shore region who reported receiving a telephone call from someone who identified themselves as “Agent John Clark” calling on behalf of Publishers Clearing House, saying the citizen had won the grand prize, but needed to send in $250 first, in the form of a wire transfer, or a loaded gift card, to cover the cost of taxes. This is just one of several telephone scams reported to the MSP.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND