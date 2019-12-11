District man allegedly robbed, assaulted woman
A 33-year-old man is in custody at the Charles County Detention Center after allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in Waldorf on Nov. 27.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy J. Bottorf’s statement of charges, officers were called to Rainbow Clothing in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West for a reported assault. There, Bottorf wrote, he observed a woman who was face down in the parking lot. She was unconscious but breathing and “bleeding steadily from her nose and mouth” with a pool of blood beneath her.
The woman regained consciousness “just prior” to paramedics’ arrival. She told police, the report says, that a man allegedly tried to steal her cell phone, causing an altercation. The man, later identified as Jasaad Jahlil-Amir McKnight of Washington, D.C., then allegedly punched her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the curb. McKnight allegedly took her phone while she was unconscious, the woman said, as it was not on her person when speaking to police.
“Multiple citizens” witnessed the alleged assault, the report says. One observer told Bottorf that McKnight allegedly threw the woman to the ground and punched her repeatedly. McKnight fled on foot and was located nearby a short time later.
Although he allegedly had “fresh cuts to the knuckles on his left hand” and blood on his clothes, “the defendant did not have the victim’s cell phone on him when located.”
McKnight is charged with theft and first- and second-degree assault and robbery. He was ordered held without bond Nov. 27, according to online court records, and the order was upheld Dec. 2. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled Dec. 27.
Waldorf man accused of assault on woman at party
A Waldorf man was charged by criminal summons on allegations that he choked and punched a woman following a dispute about him not being included in a Facebook Live video.
Charging documents allege that Joel Norwood, 24, of Waldorf became upset and accused his intimate partner of excluding him from a Facebook Live video and proceeded to grasp her throat for about 10 seconds, pinning her to a couch.
Norwood later punched her in the face with a closed fist, charging documents allege, leaving her with a “substantial amount of blood” on her shirt.
The woman was later transported to a local hospital for injuries she sustained to her lip.
The following briefs were compiled from Charles County Sheriff’s Office reports:
Man charged with assault on officer
On Dec. 4 at 12:32 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a male assaulting several family members. When the first officer arrived, he observed the suspect run toward a pickup truck that was parked nearby. As the officer approached, the suspect, Kelvin Lynell Brawner, 30, allegedly began throwing beer cans and a headlight unit from the bed of the truck at the officer. Brawner was apprehended and subsequently charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, burglary, home invasion and other related charges.
Police seek first-degree assault suspect
On Dec. 3 at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated for a wound that was not life threatening. The shooting does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
Crime Solvers offer cash reward in assault case
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip leading to the arrest of the suspects wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month.
On Nov. 27 at 7 p.m., officers responded to St. Charles Towne Center for the report of an assault. An investigation revealed the victim approached two males who were causing a disruption. One of the suspects struck the victim in the face which caused the victim to drop his cell phone. The suspects then grabbed the phone and fled.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Officer R. Beach is investigating.
Police seeking information on burglaries
Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, unknown suspect(s) broke into a business in the 4600 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head and stole miscellaneous items. Anyone with information is asked to call Pfc. J. Zachmeier at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
