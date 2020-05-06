Police briefs

Boat set ablaze in White Plains
A boat sustained “significant damage” following a fire Saturday in White Plains, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner of the property where the boat was stored on Deacon Road discovered the burned out custom aluminum speedboat, owned by John McNay, which was left with damage to both the cockpit and hull, the fire marshal said in a press release. The damage is estimated at $85,000. The fire was out when the damage was discovered.
Investigators determined that the fire began in the cockpit and was intentionally set. “Through the investigation and evidence obtained at the scene, the fire was determined to be intentionally set,” the fire marshal said in the press release.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call 443-550-6834.
DARWIN WEIGEL
Man charged with assault, illegal firearm possession
A Waldorf man was arrested and subsequently charged with first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammo, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and other related charges after an incident that occurred April 25.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Christian’s statement of charges, officers responded to Westdale Drive for an assault complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who alleged that Charles Anthony Garris, 49, pointed a handgun at his head during an argument at the residence. The victim alleged Garris pointed the gun at him and stated “step outside and I’ll pop a cap in you.”
Contact was made with Garris who alleged there was an argument, but he did not point a gun at the victim nor did he own a handgun. A search was conducted of the residence which found a loaded handgun magazine in Garris’ room and a loaded handgun with a live round chambered in the laundry room next to his bedroom. Officers conducted a search and found Garris is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. Garris was released on his own recognizance on April 27 and his trial is scheduled for July 17.
RYAN VOLLAND