Police briefs

Shooter sought in Waldorf incident
On April 12 at 2:44 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Brookside Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they learned a 22-year-old male had been shot multiple times and was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Detectives are working to establish a motive, but believe the shooting was not random, the press release stated. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the police reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Garner at 301-609-6488. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
Convenience store robbed by three men
On April 11 at 2:38 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store on Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. An investigation revealed three males entered the store, approached an employee, allegedly displayed handguns and demanded money, according to a sheriff’s office press release. One of the suspects allegedly grabbed the cash drawer and all three suspects fled. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wimberly at 301-609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.
DARWIN WEIGEL
District man charged with protective order violation
A Washington, D.C., man was charged with violation of a protective order and harassment after incidents that were reported April 10.
Per La Plata Police Department Pfc. Smith’s statement of charges, shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Little Creek Lane in La Plata for the report of a protective order violation. The victim alleged that the suspect was at her residence and was threatening.
Officers made contact with the victim who alleged her ex-boyfriend, James Jerome Tinsley, 33, was continually calling her saying that if she did not bring his clothes outside, he was going to bust her front door down. The victim stated that she filed a protective order against Tinsley after he assaulted her during a previous altercation that was handled by La Plata Police.
The protective order that was served April 1 stated Tinsley have no contact with the victim, vacate the residence at Little Creek Lane and have no entry to the residence. The protective order was not set to expire until May 5, and the victim alleged that Tinsley had gone to her mother’s house in an attempt to make contact with her.
The victim alleged that Tinsley said, “I’m going to keep coming back here every day until you give me my stuff back! I don’t care about the police, they’ll never find me because I’ll just head back to D.C. like nothing ever happened!” The victim alleged that she never saw Tinsley get into a vehicle, however, she stated a black four-door passenger car kept driving back and forth in front of her residence and drove off right before officers arrived on the scene. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Tinsley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 26.
Upper Marlboro man charged with violation of protective order
An Upper Marlboro man was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order and one count of harassment after repeated incidents that occurred April 5-12.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Collins state that on March 26, an interim protective order was issued on Timothy Lee Johnson, 52, to be in effect until May 5. On April 11, the victim told officers that Johnson texted her multiple times, in violation of the order that Johnson have no contact with the victim.
The victim stated that she received two phone calls on April 12 at around 11:30 p.m. from Johnson, but did not answer because she recognized the phone number. She received text messages from the same phone number on April 5 and 7 that allegedly stated “love you” and “sorry.” The victim stated that around 2:30 a.m. April 12, she received around 11 messages from Johnson’s number.
Johnson allegedly sent the victim a link to the “ccaso.us” website twice, and the first article that popped up was an article titled “man sentenced to 20 years for dousing victim with gasoline.” The victim believes the link was sent as a threat, and allegedly told police, “this time is different. I saw something in his eyes. I am scared of him. He just won’t leave me alone.”
Johnson posted his $3,000 bond and his trial is scheduled for May 29.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
RYAN VOLLAND