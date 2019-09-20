Man allegedly assaulted relatives
A Waldorf man was arrested last week and charged with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault following an alleged physical fight with family members.
Per the statement of charges, officers responded to the home of 36-year-old Gerald Bernard Price around 9:50 p.m. Sept. 9 for a report of a domestic assault. While there, officers learned Price and a relative had been in an argument over the phone. A second relative called the woman back to the home, according to the report, and upon arrival the woman learned Price allegedly broke a third relative's phone, causing their argument to continue.
As they argued, Price allegedly went downstairs and returned wielding a knife and "made stabbing motions" toward two of the victims. The argument continued, and Price allegedly grabbed one of the victims by the hair, which escalated the fight. One victim was observed to have a knot on her forehead from Price allegedly punching her. Another allegedly sustained a small cut from the knife during the scuffle.
Price was originally ordered held without bond Sept. 10 but was released on his own recognizance Sept. 11. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
County man named in firearm possession indictment
A Waldorf man is among seven people named in a press release sent from the Office of the Attorney General Wednesday regarding recent indictments for illicit possession of firearms.
In 2017, 34-year-old Robert Lance Glorius was convicted of first-degree burglary in Charles County Circuit Court, according to the release. The investigation revealed that on April 19 of this year he allegedly possessed a firearm in Charles County.
"Under state law, if a person is convicted of a disqualifying crime, the person is prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind, regulated or non-regulated," the release says. "A disqualifying crime is defined as: (1) a crime of violence, (2) a violation classified as a felony, (3) a violation classified as a misdemeanor that carries a statutory penalty of more than two years. If a person is convicted of any of these offenses, he or she is prohibited from possessing a firearm."
“These are individuals that have already been convicted of crimes that prohibit them from owning a firearm,” Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in the release. “They knowingly lied on their application and illegally attempted to hide their prior criminal history to purchase firearms.”
Online court records indicate Glorius was indicted in Charles County Aug. 23. He will appear in circuit court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 20, and is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 18.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD