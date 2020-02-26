Police briefs

La Plata armory burglarized
Gun Monkey’s Armory in La Plata was burglarized in the early hours of Feb. 14, according to Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson.
Richardson said that the sheriff’s office got a call at 6:20 a.m. in regards to a burglary at the gun shop. When officers responded, they observed glass broken in the front door through forced entry. The alarm reportedly did not activate.
Ten handguns were reportedly stolen from the store. The gun shop was founded in 2014 and sells firearms and ammunition for hunting, sporting use and personal defense. The sheriff’s office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.
Lanham man arrested for alleged car theft
A Lanham man was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle on Feb. 19, five days after the vehicle was reported stolen.
Per Maryland State Police Tfc. Oleksak’s statement of charges, at about 9:40 p.m., troopers observed a silver Ford Focus traveling northbound U.S. 301 north of St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. The car passed the troopers and continued to drive at a high speed; the troopers allegedly began pacing the car at a speed of 72 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The troopers followed the car for about a quarter mile and noted that it had an inoperative left brake light.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Noah Leo Tucker, 19. Contact with the owner of the vehicle was made, who confirmed it was reported stolen on Feb. 14. Tucker allegedly stated that his friend gave him the car to drive.
Tucker posted a $5,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for April 24.
La Plata man charged with assault
A La Plata man has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault for an event that took place in the early hours of Feb. 19.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Conner stated that shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Jimmy Green Place for the report of an assault in progress. Officers located the victim upon arrival; the victim alleged that Terrill Anthony Terry, 49, was outside somewhere with a shotgun and a handgun.
Terry was located and placed under arrest without incident. Officers allegedly recovered a shotgun 12-gauge “slug” round of ammunition from his pocket. Terry allegedly said that he and the victim got into an argument over the victim not paying rent, and the victim asked Terry to retrieve his shotgun from the victim’s home.
Terry then allegedly denied having any weapons and his communication with officers became less coherent. Officers allegedly detected the smell of alcohol on his breath. A gun recovery K9 was brought in and found several more shotgun rounds of the same caliber behind the residence, as Terry allegedly told officers to “find that 12-gauge.”
The victim alleged that Terry pointed a shotgun at him and stated that he wanted to kill the victim and his wife, at which point the victim called police. Terry allegedly attempted to gain entry to the victim’s home by pushing in a window air conditioning unit. A 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun was recovered from Terry’s residence.
Terry is being held at Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
Domestic dispute results in arrest
A White Plains man who had numerous outstanding warrants for arrest was detained Feb. 14 and was additionally charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bourgeois’ statement of charges, officers responded to Sulphur Hills Place in White Plains for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with Chimarlo Chicago Bexley, 22, who was immediately placed under arrest. Physical injuries were observed on Bexley and the victim and once separated, Bexley allegedly became irate and had to be taken to the ground.
Bexley allegedly began to scream and was non-compliant until officers took him outside and placed leg shackles on him. Officers obtained a statement from the victim, who allegedly said that Bexley, her boyfriend, assaulted her after she made accusations that he was not being supportive of her.
Bexley allegedly followed the victim into a bathroom where he smacked her with an open right and left hand in the face, before dragging her by her hoodie into a bedroom. The victim was trying to speak to Bexley when he allegedly got on top of her and began choking her with both hands.
The victim allegedly attempted to break free by scratching Bexley and Bexley responded by hitting her more across her face.
As the victim continued to fight, Bexley allegedly choked her harder and continued until officers arrived.
The victim was allegedly displaying signs of blood, bruising and cuts to her lower left lip and right ankle.
Bexley is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
RYAN VOLLAND