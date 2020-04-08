Police briefs

Suspects in multiple burglaries arrested
Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a series of recent burglaries at businesses in the Waldorf area, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Between March 21 and March 24, at least 10 businesses were broken into. In each case, the suspects allegedly broke out the glass doors or windows of the business to gain entry, sheriff’s detectives said. Once inside, they allegedly stole small amounts of cash and other items.
Following this series of incidents, detectives initiated an investigation in which a lead in the case came late on March 24, according to the release. At approximately 11 p.m., officers C. Caywood and W. Adams were patrolling a shopping area in Waldorf when they observed a male loitering in front of a store. As they approached, the man allegedly ran to a car and fled, almost striking one of the officers, the police report said. The car was found abandoned a short time later.
Based on that incident and other leads detectives had been pursuing, investigators identified two suspects, and on March 27, Detective R. Smith obtained arrest warrants for Jamari Deandre Hagens, 19, of White Plains and Dionte Dwayne Lewis, 26, of Waldorf, according to the press release. Hagens was arrested on March 27 and Lewis was arrested on March 31.
The suspects were charged with burglary, destruction of property, theft and other related charges. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Smith at 301-609-6504. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel app. The investigation is ongoing.
Fire destroys four apartments
Discarded smoking materials accidentally caused a two-alarm Friday morning fire that caused “significant damage” to four Waldorf apartments and affected the occupants of 16 others, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. No one was injured.
Just after 11 a.m., maintenance workers witnessed smoke coming from behind the St. Charles Apartments at 6006 New Forest Court in Waldorf, according to the release. Upon inspection, the workers saw a fire in a second story covered balcony in the two-story, wood-framed apartment block, the fire marshal’s office said. The workers immediately began to evacuate residents.
The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department arrived and had the fire under control in 20 minutes with 61 firefighters on scene, according to the fire marshal’s report. The estimated loss was $600,000 for the structure and $200,000 in contents.
The American Red Cross was notified and is assisting the displaced occupants.
Wood stove destroys home
A fire destroyed a one-story, single-family home Friday at 13660 Ryceville Road in Mechanicsville (Charles County), according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The family was not home at the time.
Just before noon, the Dentsville Volunteer Fire Dept. and EMS was called to the home after a passing motorist alerted authorities to the fire, according to a fire marshal’s press release. Forty firefighters brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes, but not before the home and it’s contents were destroyed, according to the press release. The estimated loss was $150,000 for the house and $25,000 in contents.
The fire marshal determined that the accidental fire started with a “malfunction of the wood stove inside the home.”
The displaced family is being assisted by family and friends.
Nanjemoy house destroyed in fire
Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries Thursday while fighting a fire in a two-story, single-family Nanjemoy home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The house was unoccupied.
Just before 6 p.m., the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department was called to 3875 Oak Grove Place for a fire that “had been burning for a significant amount of time before being discovered,” according to a fire marshal press release. It took the 30 firefighters 15 minutes to get the remainder of the fire under control. The fire was discovered by a neighbor. The house and its contents were destroyed, with an estimated value of $250,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the contents.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office Southern Region at 443-550-6835.
