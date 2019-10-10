On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will permanently close Kerby Hill Road/Livingston Road where it crosses Route 210 (Indian Head Highway). The closure and detour are needed for constructing a bridge that will connect Kerby Hill and Livingston roads, according to a State Highway Administration press release on Thursday.
As the project continues, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on Route 210 Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Additional lane closures and work times may be added to expedite completion of the proejct.
For more information about the closure and approved detour routes, go to bit.ly/2Z2bOsS. To watch a video about the Route 210 interchange project, go to bit.ly/2VP4izY.
Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.
For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.