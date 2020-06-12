Sate fire marshal offers grilling safety tips

As the summer months unfold, families across Maryland continue to venture outside to the beach, the mountains or maybe just to their backyard. Increased outdoor activities also result in an increase of outdoor fire risks, according to a state fire marshal press release. Therefore, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is providing a few common-sense tips that will help people enjoy a safe grilling season.
Safety tips for gas grills:
• Liquefied Petroleum Gas, or LPG, cylinders should always be transported in the upright position on the floor of the vehicle with all windows open. Never transport cylinders in the trunk of a car. Remove the cylinder from the vehicle as soon as possible.
• Ensure all connections are tight. Check all connections with soapy water. The appearance of bubbles indicates leaks; re-tighten leaking connections.
• Make sure grease is not allowed to drip onto the hose or gas cylinder.
• Store the cylinder (including those attached to barbecues), outdoors in a shaded, cool area out of direct sunlight.
• Read thoroughly and follow manufacturer’s instructions for gas grill use. Save the instructions for later reference.
Safety tips for charcoal grills:
• Use only a small amount of charcoal starter fuel. A little goes a long way. Consider using charcoal that does not require starter fuel for ignition.
• Once a fire has been started, never add more starter fuel. Fire can easily follow the stream of fluid back to the container causing an explosion.
• Use great caution in disposing of ashes. Ashes may contain live coals that can start a fire if not disposed of properly. The safest method is to wet the ashes thoroughly with water before emptying the barbecue. Only transport ashes in a metal container.
In other than one and two family dwellings, no use or storage of hibachis, grills or other similar devices used for cooking shall be located on any balcony, under any overhanging portion or within 15 feet of any structure, according to Maryland law.
With any outdoor cooking equipment, never be tempted to use them inside — not even in
a garage with the door open or on a porch or a balcony, the fire marshal's press release stated.
“Outdoor grills produce carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless, and poisonous gas which, even in small quantities can cause injury or death. LPG cylinders that develop a leak indoors can cause an explosion with devastating results,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the press release.