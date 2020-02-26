The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded nearly $4.9 million to homelessness projects in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, according to a press release from House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer’s office.
The money, coming through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, is for 25 projects including one at Lifestyles of Maryland in Charles County, which serves Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The grant program awards nonprofits, state and local governments and their agents, for initiatives that provide transitional or permanent housing, rental assistance or supportive services with the goal of ending homelessness, according to the press release.
Lifestyles will use its $49,664 award for a new project. “LifeStyles is extremely thrilled to have its joint transitional housing and rapid rehousing services to literally homeless DV survivors in Southern Maryland funded,” Lifestyles Executive Director Sandy Washington said in the release. “Our goal is to move persons to permanent housing in 24 months or less, based upon the client’s needs. This is a significant addition to services in Southern Maryland!”
Tri-County Animal Shelter to close early on March 6
The Tri-County Animal Shelter at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville will close to the public Friday, March 6, at 4 p.m. The shelter will reopen to the public for adoptions on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m.
To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
State Highway updates website for easy access
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration launched recently a redesigned user-friendly website, www.roads.maryland.gov, that makes it easier to find information on snow removal, traffic conditions, public meeting dates, construction project updates and traffic alerts.
“We have redesigned our website to be more mobile user friendly and allow our customers to quickly find needed information,” acting MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said in a press release. “We are modernizing this agency so that Maryland citizens can access our data and services when they need it.”
The “Project Portal” feature provides access to ongoing major construction projects across the state, with interactive maps, timelines and public meeting dates, according to the press release. Visitors can access the STORM mobile application with one tap and access live camera feeds. The new homepage also features quick access to the customer service portal, the Customer Care Management System, to report issues.
Landfill scale house construction starts March 2
The Charles County Landfill Scale House at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf, will begin construction on Monday, March 2. Residents may experience delays during weekdays as closure of the inbound and outbound scales are alternated. Construction is expected to be completed by Aug. 1.
The construction is phase one for future improvement to the Charles County landfill.
Scholarship paperwork drop-off day set
The Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that notifications have been sent to Maryland students who are potentially eligible for the 2020-2021 Guaranteed Access Grant and the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship.
Therefore, MHEC will hold a document drop-off event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Southern Maryland in the Business and Industry Building, Room 113 at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata to allow students who are potentially eligible for the GA Grant and Promise Scholarship an opportunity to submit the required documentation needed to complete their financial aid applications on location, after meeting with MHEC staff, counselors and college access professionals. Many students lose the opportunity to receive state financial aid each year because they fail to submit all of the required documentation.
The GA Grant is a need-based financial aid program that provides up to $19,100 annually in financial assistance to eligible in-state students and the Promise Scholarship is a last dollar award available to students who plan to enroll at one of Maryland’s 16 community colleges.