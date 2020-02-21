The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
Household hazardous waste collection is March 7
The Charles County Department of Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at 10430 Audie Lane in La Plata.
Items that will be accepted include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Mark any container that does not have a readable, original label. Materials that will not be accepted include bio-medical waste such sharps, needles or anything with bodily fluids, latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in the household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding cat litter, shredded paper, paint hardener or sawdust to aid in drying it out. For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656.
Tourism, hospitality scholarships available
The Maryland Tourism Education Foundation has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2020 Tourism and Hospitality scholarships. Scholarships are awarded to increase the skills and knowledge of Maryland’s tourism workforce.
They may be used for post-secondary education that meets any of the three career development objectives: acquiring an industry degree, career development, and enhancement or transitional training.
Applicants must be a resident of the state of Maryland. In addition, they must have a minimum of six months of work experience in a hospitality and tourism-related position or a minimum of one year enrolled in a Maryland sanctioned or accredited hospitality and tourism-related education program.
The Maryland Tourism Education Foundation scholarship program is managed by the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association. Applications may be found online at mdtef.org and must be received via mail or email by March 31.
The Office of Tourism Development & Maryland Department of Commerce reports that visitors spent over 18.1 billion dollars in the state in 2018, up 2.1% from the previous year. In 2018, more than 150,000 Marylanders were directly employed by the tourism industry, which is the 10th largest private-sector employer in the state.
State House dome is now livestreamed
The Maryland Department of General Services has a new feature on its website: a livestream video of the Maryland State House dome. The service shows the U.S. and Maryland flags flying in real time atop the dome, allowing anyone to check that days flag status.
“Maryland has the most historic state house in the country, and the ability to livestream video of its most prominent architecture, the dome, brings Maryland into the 21st century,” DGS Secretary Ellington Churchill Jr. said in a press release. “Through technology, we allow both Marylanders and visitors to see the dome and the status of U.S. and Maryland flags from anywhere in the world, whether in Westminster, Maryland, Westminster, California, or Westminster, England.”
General Services’ Capitol Police is responsible for raising and lowering the flags on the State House dome. Flags may be ordered at half-staff by either the president or the governor. In 2019, General Services lowered and raised the U.S. and/or Maryland flags on 14 separate occasions.
In 2018, the department improved the illumination of the State House dome. The LED lighting package provides greater and brighter light spread across the dome, with a fixture capacity of approximately 30,000 lumens. The improved system allows the dome to be seen from more vantages around the Annapolis area.
The State House dome was fashioned by shipwrights using rot-resistant cypress logs and no metal nails. Instead, it is held together by wooden pegs reinforced by iron straps forged by an Annapolis ironmonger, according to the DGS. The exterior was completed in 1788 and the interior was completed in 1797, making this iconic Maryland symbol over 232 years old. Maryland State Archives records note the lightning rod at the top of the dome was constructed and grounded to Benjamin Franklin’s specifications. The flag system is incorporated into the lightning rod with a system of ropes and pulleys.
The public may access the live-stream images of the State House dome and flags by going to dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/Flag_videojs.html.
Get trees for spring planting
Joining the Arbor Day Foundation is an ideal way to get in the mood for spring planting. Anyone who joins the foundation in February will receive 10 free Norway spruce trees or 10 free redbud trees to plant when the weather turns warm, according to a press release. The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign. “These trees will help beautify your home for many years to come,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.
The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between March 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced free of charge. Members also receive a subscription to the foundation’s colorful bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which contains information about planting and care.
To become a member of the Foundation and receive the free trees, visit arborday.org/February or send a $10 contribution by Feb. 29 to: Ten Free Norway Spruce Trees (or Ten Free Eastern Redbud Trees), Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410.