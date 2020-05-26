State fair is turning to the sun for energy

The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Inc.’s environmental initiative to go solar, with the installation of more than 7,000 solar panels, is well underway at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
Racking and wiring on the fairgrounds’ Cow Palace and the Sheep, Swine and Goat Barn is in place and setting of the solar panels has begun, according to a state fair press release.
“Our Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Board of Directors and Management Team are pleased with our selection of local company SolarGaines,” Chairman of the Board Gerry Brewster said in the press release. “Installation of over 7,000 solar panels on previously unutilized roof space will have enormous environmental, educational and financial benefits.”
General Manager Andy Cashman said in the press release that “the partnership with SolarGaines will include the installation of a weather station to capture temperature, irradiance, humidity, precipitation, pressure, and wind.” Cashman said that the monitoring display and kiosk software “will help educate the public on how to reduce their carbon footprint, which aligns with the educational mission of the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society.”