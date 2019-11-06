Waldorf fire damages two vehciles

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reported that on the morning of Oct. 29, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the cargo compartment of a Ford E350 box truck on St. Matthews Drive at Sunset Ridge Place in Waldorf. A motorcycle in the cargo compartment also sustained significant damage. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The preliminary cause is believed to be incendiary. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.