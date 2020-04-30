Waldorf man arrested after shooting incident

A Waldorf man was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment Wednesday after allegedly firing off a .22 caliber rifle behind a convenience store.
On April 29 at 2:51 p.m., Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 11800 block of Holly Lane in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots behind a business, according to a sheriff's office press release. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who indicated they had just seen a man firing a rifle in the parking lot behind a nearby convenience store.
When the employee approached the man, he walked walked about 100 yards and stood behind another store where he fired several more rounds, according to the police report of the incident. Employees at that business called 911.
According to the press release, officers canvassed the area and located the man, Joseph Michael Overmiller, 39, of Waldorf hiding in a wooded area. He was reported to be in possession of a .22 caliber AR-style rifle. Overmiller was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment. Officers also located shell casings in both areas where the man was allegedly seen shooting. Although no one was injured, it is not clear at this time if the rounds he fired struck anything, according to the press release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pfc. C. Collins at 301-932-2222.