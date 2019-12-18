The governor’s office announced recently that a homeless shelter in Waldorf would receive $200,000 of $1.4 million awarded to assist Maryland’s homelessness prevention efforts through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
“We have made significant progress to reduce homelessness in Maryland by enhancing the way we administer essential resources to those in need, and by partnering with dedicated programs and organizations across our state,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a press release. “Our administration will continue working hard to ensure the safety and security of our most vulnerable citizens.”
The department awarded grants to nonprofits in three different counties:
• Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington Inc. (Charles County): $200,000 to hire staff to serve persons living in a newly constructed shelter in Waldorf.
• Family and Children’s Services of Central Maryland (Carroll County): $800,000 to construct a 10,000-square-foot addition onto a building in Westminster, which will include a shelter for victims of elder abuse and domestic violence and offices for case management, counseling and operations.
• Meeting Ground Inc. (Cecil County): $376,656 to hire staff to implement a coordinated point of entry for persons needing services and for as-needed emergency sheltering.
Earlier this year, Hogan announced that overall homelessness has been reduced by more than 9% since 2017, according to data from the 2019 Point-in-Time Count. The number of chronically homeless individuals dropped by nearly 15% and veterans experiencing homelessness declined by nearly 9%. The Point-in-time Count is a count and survey of homeless persons on a single night in January by local homelessness service providers.
The state’s housing department has allocated nearly $7.8 million in CDBG funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in this fiscal year. CDBG funding is also being used for previously announced community development and infrastructure projects across the state.
For more information on Maryland’s homelessness reduction initiatives, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/HomelessServices/.