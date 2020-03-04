Beginning this week, the Waldorf West Branch Library will begin offering passport services. For more information on passport requirements,, visit www.ccplonline.org/passports. Hours of operation are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Doors close 15 minutes before closing time.
Registration for summer enrichment camps now open
Charles County Public Schools is sponsoring summer enrichment camps for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Camps begin the week of June 22 and run through the week ending on July 24. More than 40 sessions are available; camps run Monday through Friday. Parents can choose from morning or afternoon sessions. A lunchtime activity period is available.
Registration began Monday at www.ccboe.com/index.php/summer-camps-2020. The cost is $90 per camp session. Students should be registered by the grade level they will begin at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Morning sessions operate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and afternoon sessions run from noon. to 3 p.m. The lunchtime activity period is 11 a.m. to noon and is $10 additional per week.
All camps are located at Mattawoman Middle School in Waldorf. Mattawoman is located at 10145 Berry Road in Waldorf. Camps for students entering kindergarten are located at Berry Elementary School. The address for Berry is 10155 Berry Road in Waldorf. Transportation is not provided.
Space is limited and camps are filled on a first come, first served basis. A complete list of camps, including descriptions and times offered, is posted at www.ccboe.com/index.php/summer-camps-2020. The lunchtime activity period includes supervision and free lunch from the Summer Meals program.
A walk-in registration is set for 3 to 6 p.m. on April 21 at the CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. During the walk-in registration, parents may pay by cash or check and work with a staff member to register.
Financial assistance is available for families who qualify. Some camps require extra fees to cover materials. The camp schedule is subject to change. All cancellations will incur a $5 processing fee. Call Alicia Briscoe at 301-934-7369 or abriscoe@ccboe.com for more details or assistance.
HITS Expo is March 7 at St. Charles
Charles County Public Schools is hosting its History, Industry, Technology and Science Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. Charles High School, at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. The Expo is a showcase of student work in history and science, as well as hands-on learning opportunities for students, parents and community members. Attendees can participate in hands-on learning activities and opportunities in areas such as science, technology, education, history, engineering and more.
Some of the planned activities include escape room fun, live raptors from the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, K9 demonstrations, scavenger hunts, homemade ice cream, crafts and more. Several CCPS Career and Technical Education students are participating to talk with attendees about their respective programs. Students can learn about robotics, hands-on CPR, ozobots, welding, physical therapy and create their own parachutes to fly using a wind tunnel.
Movies are also set to run in the digital dome theater of the James E. Richmond Science Center.
An awards ceremony to honor student winners in the history and science fair portion of the Expo is set for 5:30 p.m. The Expo features history and science fair projects from Charles County public and private schools.
Poetry on Stage/Writers Unite set for March 29
The Charles County Arts Alliance has partnered with Charles County Public Schools to hold its first county poetry competition, Poetry on Stage. Students from La Plata, Henry E. Lackey, North Point, St. Charles and Westlake high schools will present poetry, competing for audience kudos and prizes.
Following the poetry competition, Writers Unite, a partnership with Life Journeys Writers Guild and the Charles County Chapter of the Maryland Writers’ Association, will be held. Local authors will share about writing and publishing from an authors’ panel. Attendees can meet local authors and ask questions about their books and writing styles during a book signing.
The events will be held at the Old Waldorf School, at 3064 Crain Highway in Waldorf on March 29. Doors open at noon and close at 1 p.m. for the poetry competition. The doors will open again once all competitors have performed. The events are free, but pre-registration is required.
To pre-register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-arts-alliance-poetry-on-stage-and-writers-unite-registration-93520834333.
For more information, call the CCAA office at 301-392-5900.