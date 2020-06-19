WWI ordnance defused in Harford County

A team of Bomb Technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives safely disposed of a WWI era round Tuesday in Harford County, according to a fire marshal press release.
The unexploded military ordnance was determined to be a 37 MKI projectile, and it had not been fired. The fusing mechanism was still intact, according to the press release.
On June 16, Kelly and Shannon Thomas, who live in the 2600 block of Calvary Road, were working in their flower bed when they uncovered the round. The Thomas' left the round in place overnight and contacted the Harford County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, who requested bomb technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
After examining the device, it was determined that the best course of action was to conduct an emergency disposal to render the ordnance safe, according to the release. Bomb technicians disposed of the potentially dangerous round on the scene.
Maryland has a long history of military testing, most notably at Aberdeen Proving Ground on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay in Harford County, according to the state fire marshal. Unexploded military ordnance in the bay and surrounding waters occasionally makes its way to the surface. However, the discovery of military ordnance is not limited to tidal waters. The discovery of military ordnance from WWI and WWII is not uncommon, and these devices pose the same threat as the day they were originally manufactured, the State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the release.
Geraci said the public should practice the three R's when military ordnance is located: Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances; retreat or carefully leave the area; and report immediately what was found and the approximate location to a 911 dispatcher.