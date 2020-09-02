Charmaine Brown, a former Fannie Mae employee and 30-year resident of Charles County, was appointed as chief equity officer for the county, assuming the role on Aug. 17.
Brown’s experience working at Fannie Mae — a company specializing in providing affordable mortgage financing — was primarily on the “business side” of the organization, assisting with affordable housing.
“I was working ... focused on developing product solutions for underdeveloped communities, and developed quite a reputation,” she told Southern Maryland News in an interview last week.
She became, she added, “very effective” at the job, focused on locating affordable housing for under-resourced communities and centered on providing home ownership to those in need.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion came calling,” she said. “Initially, my role was to connect the business to diversity and inclusion.”
She explained — during an interview almost two weeks into the newly established position — she wants to “reinforce” to Charles residents and government employees that “diversity, equity and inclusion do not violate principles of fairness and justice.”
“It’s not really about taking from one population or one community necessarily to better another community,” she said. “Ultimately, what I need to do is baseline, I need to understand where we are.”
She followed by adding she is undergoing a series of events. “I’m doing my due-diligence. ... I am having conversations with the commissioners. I am doing deep dives with the executive leadership team,” she said.
Brown noted that she is establishing a “multi-year plan” post her community-based research, which will “align” her goals and the community needs, implementing solutions based on her studies.
“How are marginalized communities and under-resourced and under-served communities doing in our county,” she asked. “What is the quality of life?”
Brown said she wants the community to know that she is doing everything she can to ensure Charles County continues to be “a great place to live, a great place to work and a great place to thrive. ... It’s wonderful to be able to give back.”
Commissioners President Reuben Collins (D) told Southern Maryland News that the position is “a classic example of the county being forward thinking.”
“If you look across the board, with jurisdictions throughout the nation,” he said, “within the last two years, have recognized the importance of having someone with the expertise to evaluate government policy from a diversity and equity perspective.”
He explained that Charles County is “a leader in recognizing the importance of an equity officer,” noting oversight is needed so decisions made by county government officials “do not have adverse impacts.”
“She is going to be the critical voice,” he said, “to make the county look at where we are in terms of diversity, and where we are in terms of providing opportunities for anybody that is interested in Charles County.”
Twitter: @MorganSoMdNews