The Charles County commissioners, during their Sept. 15 virtual session, approved budget items and a contract modification.
A budget amendment increase of $140,000 for funding the water and sewer groundwater study was approved. This funding was not used in the previous fiscal year.
Furthermore, a contract modification — with contractor Goode Companies, responsible for curbside recycling — was approved. The contract modification will no longer list Charles County government as the owner of the curbside material. The contractor will be the owner, responsible for processing the curbside materials. A total of $545,000 will be transferred from multiple accounts to cover the modification.
Finally, a resolution to create a designated appeals forum for matters pertaining to the nuisance abatement board, which are subsequently appealed, was approved. Currently, the commissioners are designated as the appellate forum. Now, the board of appeals will operate as the forum.