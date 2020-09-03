On Tuesday, the Charles County commissioners approved several budget items for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.
For fiscal 2020, which ended in June, a budget transfer request within the division of inspection and enforcement of $78,880 from infrastructure inspections to building inspections was approved. The monies were transferred to preform end-of-year inspections.
For fiscal 2021, the department of planning and growth management requested to transfer $628,160 for water and sewer operations to preform surveys, investigations and designs for the Mattawoman Infiltration and Inflow project was approved. This project will help determine what construction and maintenance projects may be necessary in the imminent future.
A fiscal 2021 budget transfer request of $120,000, submitted by the public works utilities department, was approved, renewing a contract with Chapel Point Septics Hauling Services for future water and sewer operations.
A fiscal 2021 contingency transfer request for the Cable Franchise Fund of $160,430 from a contingency account was approved.
The monies will be transferred from the division of Information and Technology and the division of Media Services for studio equipment upgrades and maintenance related to CCGTV.
MORGAN K. DUNLOP