A news release from the Charles County government states the county commissioners approved several items during their Sept. 29 virtual session.
A fiscal 2021 contingency transfer request of $420,000 for the Sutherland Septic Connection Project was approved. Jacob Dyre, chief of budget said a state grant was not approved, so to continue the project a new funding source was needed.
A letter of support for the Friends of Chapman State Park Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium Grant was approved.
Sheryl Elliott, president of Friends of Chapman State Park, said the idea behind the grant is to "tell the story" of the park.
The Commissioners Initiative Funding Report was approved. The report includes three programs: a drug take-back program, a protection plus program and a veterans corner.
Additionally, the fiscal 2022 budget calendar, and the fiscal 2022 capital improvement project budget calendar, were approved.