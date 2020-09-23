In the midst of the Maryland's inaugural Restaurant Week — from Sept. 18 to Sept. 27 — Gov. Larry Hogan (R) decided to expand indoor restaurant dining capacity in Maryland from 50% to 75%.
The change, announce last Friday, went into effect earlier this week on Monday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. Following Hogan's announcement, the Charles County commissioners virtually convened, voting unanimously to follow suit.
Myriad restaurants in the state are struggling, some forced to shutter or terminate their operations permanently. The amendment will allow some to maintain operations during the crisis.
Wesley Adams, Charles government's attorney, briefed the commissioners on Hogan's amendment, noting restrictions including social distancing, masking and sanitization requirements are still in effect.
"The only change to the governor's order," he said, "is the increase in capacity. Everything else remains the same. ... All other aspects of the order stay the same."
Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County health officer, explained that citizens must "continue to be vigilant," and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"Masks and other types of [personal protective equipment] are available through the health department," she said. "It is also important that people's staff wear their masks correctly."
She told meeting attendees that "corrective action" will be taken if members of the community do not conform to health guidelines. A COVID-19 hotline, she said, is available to file complaints at 301-609-6717.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins (D) explained, during a Monday telephone interview with Southern Maryland News, "It is going to be difficult to ascertain the impact."
"It still requires six feet distancing," he said. "At the end of the day, you still have the requirement of six feet distancing. ... All the other components are still in place."
He added that, since the customers must maintain six feet of space, it would most likely only benefit dining facilities with larger capacity. "In most instances, it probably won't be a material change."
Collins told the outlet he wants the county to economically recover, adding the counties COVID-19 numbers have not seen a significant spike. But public health and welfare is the first priority.
As of Wednesday, there have been 2,725 cases and 97 deaths related to COVID-19 in Charles County, according to the Maryland health department.
"Our decisions are led by our responsibility to maintain the public health and welfare of our citizens, but certainly also recognizing the importance of providing any possible opportunities to assist our small business community," Collins said.