A majority of legislative proposals were given approval by the Charles commissioners on Sept. 29, prior to the Jan. 13, 2021, legislative session in Annapolis.
A thorough review and discussion took place on Tuesday to vote on whether each proposals would be forwarded to the Charles County state delegation.
One proposal that was not approved was a proposal for voting rights — in all matters except personnel — for the student member of the Charles County Board of Education.
Ian Herd, student member school board and the main advocate of the proposal, explained to Southern Maryland News student involvement is needed in decisions that impact their lives.
“It’s not a radical idea. This has already been done to different degrees in other counties, some of them are our neighbors,” he said.
When asked about the overall goal, Herd said he wants to get “some form” of voting rights. “We’re still trying to work through this process to see what issues the student member is going to not be able to vote on, and what issues they will be able to vote on.”
He added students want some degree of representation in the votes that effect them most directly. “I’m grateful to our county commissioners, as well as our state legislators, who are continually showing an interest in hearing from the students and being open to this process,” the teen said.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) — a member of the National Education Association and Maryland State Education Association — gave her input on the topic during Tuesday’s session.
“There is a lot of research regarding if students should have voting rights,” she said. “Based on my research, it appears that there are a lot of people who are against it.”
She expressed a way in which the proposal could be modified. “The school system could work with the student body to see what type of voting rights. ... It may be limited to more than just personnel,” she said.
Stewart noted discussion of the topic has occurred in various Maryland counties — including Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Frederick — adding she understands their student board members have “limited voting rights.”
“My concern is that it’s pretty much setting policy for the school system,” she said. “If we move anything forward, it needs to be really worked out with the school system. ... This would change the dynamic.”
Commissioner President Rueben B. Collins’ (D) proposals were approved for the final package, including a proposal for future research and development funding for county projects.
“What I’ll be requesting is to have our state lawmakers look at any potential funding that may exist from the state,” he said during an interview with Southern Maryland News.
He noted because of the county’s proximity to the Navy base in Indian Head, funding of energetics and robotics is an important future endeavor for the county.
“The state may come up with some type of mechanism to provide funding for these kind of forward thinking projects,” he said.
A forwarded proposal, to be part of the final package, stems from Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D). She proposed for prescription drug bottles to include labels with the purpose of the medication in order to enhance safety for senior citizens.
Coates, in a phone interview with Southern Maryland News, explained she sits on an aging board, adding complaints of memory problems frequently hamper seniors cognizance of pharmaceuticals.
“Look at me,” Coates said. “I sometimes deal with medication. Some of us don’t remember what that medication’s used for.”
The final legislative package is set to be prepared in the second week of October.
