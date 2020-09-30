The Charles County commissioners voted unanimously last week to reinstate the Charles County Charitable Trust, transferring a total of $75,000 from multiple accounts.
Jacob Dyre, chief of budget for Charles government, informed meeting attendees during the Sept. 22 commissioners meeting, that expenditure savings can be used for the reinstatement.
"We were able to find $25,000 in recreation, parks and tourism budget due to part-time savings," he said. "We also found $40,000 in the utilities budget," adding that the final $10,000 was left over from the human resources department's summer intern program.
Vivian Mills, executive director for the trust, told Southern Maryland News on Sept. 23 — a day after the meeting — that the trust will now "be functional," again.
"This has been really, really difficult," Mills said on the summer months. "Partly because we have done our very best to respond to the pandemic. ... We have had a great dedication and commitment to helping local nonprofit organizations who are on the front lines of relieving local problems."
Mills said the trust is an independent organization created by the county's decision to transfer management of it's long-standing nonprofit grant award program to an independent body.
"That led to the creation of the Charles County Charitable Trust," she said. "We've had an agreement with the county over a five-year period to manage that annual nonprofit grant award program and we have done that to the highest standards."
The $75,000 cut — which reduced one-third of the trust's operating funds — was announced months ago. Due to this, the trust had to do a "work around," Mills said. "We had to rethink our budget for [fiscal 2021] during that budget making process."
When the pandemic started, Mills said, the county commissioners voted for two rounds of special grant making, each of $100,000, asking the trust to take on those programs. "We got those monies out the door very quickly," she said.
"A lot of people were really extraordinarily impressed," she said on the trust's community-wide efforts. "As time went on, and it became clear that this pandemic wasn't going to go away in a hurry. ... The county decided that they would set up yet another program that would provide relief to these organizations."
A total of $400,000 from CARES Act funding, Mills explained, was asked of the trust, by county government, to take charge of and distribute. "We said, 'Of course we can do that,'" although the trust lacked resources to handle the task, she said.
"It was going to be a real challenge for us," she said. "This reinstatement of the $75,000, we see as recognition of and honoring of, the charitable trust as being the ideal organization to carry out these special extraordinary programs."
"When the county commissioners decided to cut our budget by $75,000, it added that $75,000 to the annual grant award program," she said. "We dispensed that total amount of money for [fiscal 2021] to a large number of nonprofit organizations."
"We will get that [grant award program] out the door as fast as possible," Mills said.
Charles County Commissioner Gilbert Bowling (D), when asked about the trust's importance during COVID-19 grant distribution, said the trust has shown the ability to "save some money."
"During this time, during the pandemic, it is extremely difficult for nonprofits to be able to fundraise," he said. "I felt because of the steps they have taken... It was in order."
During the interview with Southern Maryland News on Monday, he said it is vital to allow the trust to use some of the CARES Act money, to keep the "valuable nonprofits running in the county." He added, during the pandemic, the organizations are "very much needed."
On Monday, Sept. 28, the trust's board of directors had a meeting to oversee the announcement, application form and terms.