The renovation of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf is driving a redistricting process for all of eight public middle schools in Charles County.
Michael Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services for Charles County Public Schools, addressed the school board on Oct. 13.
Heim noted that two alternatives will be created by a committee that will consist of two central office staffers, two county government staffers, four school principals, 11 parents and three community members.
Steve Andritz, the district’s director of planning and construction, and Bradley Snow, director of transportation, will facilitate the committee that will ultimately give a recommendation to the board.
A public information session on the topic will be held on Monday, Oct. 26. The two alternatives are to be finalized by February 2021 and presented to the board for approval by next June, Heim said.
A $48.1 million renovation of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School will enlarge its size from 105,800 square feet to 148,317 square feet. The bigger school — slated for completion in time for the 2022-2023 school year — will increase student capacity from 711 to 970.
Also of note is that two other middle schools — Milton M. Somers and Mattawoman — are also over capacity.
Some of the guidelines that the redistricting committee will follow include not separating neighborhoods and accounting for residential development that is slated for the future.
Snow noted that Jennifer Fitzgerald, the district’s transportation routing specialist, will be on the committee and will use geographic information systems, or GIS, information.
“We can move students electronically by block with the touch of a button,” Snow said, adding that the GIS offers 3D images.
Heim noted this redistricting will be the county school system’s third since 2014.
In other news, the Charles school board unanimously approved a new equity policy that it had discussed in two previous meetings.
The information meeting next week is virtual through Zoom at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, and broadcast live at ccboe.com and on YouTube. A question/answer period will follow the presentation.
