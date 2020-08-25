The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical center achieved accreditation renewal recently from the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists to provide diabetes education programming.
According to a release from Craig Renner, director or marketing and communications at the hospital, the sessions will be located at 5 Garrett Ave. in La Plata.
The program will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on an appointment-only basis.
"Accreditation represents a high level of quality and service to the community, and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in the Southern Maryland," the release states.
Renner, in an email to Southern Maryland News, wrote criteria for participating in the program include being 18 years or older, being medically insured, a previous diagnoses with Type 1, 2 or Gestational diabetes and a referral from a medical expert.
Programming, Renner wrote, includes education on blood sugar meter training, diabetes nutrition instruction and weight management, insulin instruction and aplenty other topics.
"Participants receive verbal instruction and written materials on every subject," he explained. "This allows them to have materials to reference later post classroom education," adding that the instructor implements props and visual aids into the program making it "fun and engaging."
The program, he wrote, provides a total of 10 hours of diabetes education training, which includes one hour of individual training and four bi-weekly group sessions that last two to three hours each.
"There are about 10 patients per class," he said, adding that, "Training is facilitated by registered nurses" with a diabetes care and education specialist certification.
Renner said the program originally received accreditation in fall of 2016, and since the inception, over 3,000 participants have had visits, "demonstrating strong community interest in this service."
He shared case studies, one in which a patient with an A1C of 11.9% ended the two month program with 100% of her fasting blood sugars level "within target."
Another case study Renner shared was one of a patient who started with a 7.9% A1C and subsequently dropped it to 6.9%.
"What this means for these patients is that they are healthier now, with a lower risk for developing the devastating complications of diabetes," he wrote.
"Without education, support and medical intervention," Renner wrote, "diabetes can lead to frequent emergency department visits and more serious, potentially life-threatening conditions," including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and death.
"UMRCMR offers no-cost support group meetings," he wrote. "In 2019, nine support group meetings were conducted. ... A total of 109 people with diabetes and their guests or caregivers attended."
At these meetings, Renner wrote, the subjects covered included continuous glucose monitors, healthy holiday eating and weight loss.
According to the 2018 Maryland Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data, Renner added, Charles County ranks 14 highest in the state for physician diagnosed diabetes.