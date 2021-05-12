Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) touted a new law that will allow Charles County residents to run for the school board in their district instead of on an at-large basis.
His comments came during a virtual legislative review on May 11 that included Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles).
Ellis noted that House Bill 160 will result in four school board members being elected by district and three at large. All are currently elected on an at-large basis.
“We reformed it to say, ‘Let’s make it easier for parents to run and represent that district,’” he said.
In addition, Ellis said that the student board member will now have voting rights, with some exceptions.
Ellis noted that the legislation also enacts term limits (two terms) for school board members, which he said was Patterson’s idea.
“If your kids are finished with school, get off the school board,” he said.
“My colleagues in the Senate were so impressed” with student board member Ian Herd and other students who came to testify, Ellis said. “We voted 47-0 for this bill.” The House approved it 114-24.
In regard to the failed House Bill 655, which would have required several counties to elect commissioners by district, including Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s, Patterson said there were over 2,000 bills considered this past session.
“Bills will be recycled,” she said, referring to next year’s session. HB 655 passed the House 95-39 but got bottled up in a Senate committee.
Davis responded to a question about police reform, which she said “definitely set some guardrails.”
“I could name 40 provisions in the bills we passed,” Davis said. She noted that Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) added a provision in one bill that requires a police officer to identify himself when someone is pulled over. “It creates a different ‘community service’ atmosphere,” Davis said.
She noted that new laws were not one-sided, citing a provision that allows police officers to be reimbursed for tuition. “It didn’t go all one way,” she said.
The legislators also talked about homelessness among military veterans. Ellis spoke of the possibility of repurposing some facilities, and mentioned an old Safeway in Bryans Road as one idea.
“We’re studying this issue,” he said, referring to the Joint Committee to End Homelessness.
He noted that the state approved $200,000 last year for a shelter for Lifestyles of Maryland and said they received the funds this year.
On Wednesday morning, Lifestyles’ executive director Sandy Washington said that $200,000 came in the form of a bond bill for a 3,011-square-foot emergency shelter for men, women and children at 10453 Theodore Green Blvd. in White Plains. The home — which represents the first building of three planned for the site — should be ready within weeks, she said.
It will be the sixth shelter operated by Lifestyles of Maryland. The others are the Robert J. Fuller Transitional House for men, Martha’s Place for women and children, Gayle’s House and Haven of Hope for domestic violence survivors, and Southern Crossing, a transitional home for families.
Ellis said the state gave some funds to the Arnold House in Waldorf in 2019, which provides food, supplies and resources for people who are homeless.
The senator later noted that Angel’s Watch shelter is also open for women and children.
“We continue to have it on our radar screen,” he said, noting the committee usually meets once a month from July through November or December.
Patterson said funding was also provided to a veterans home in St. Mary’s County. “It takes a collaborative approach,” she said.
Ellis noted that another legislative review is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, and asked the public to look for more information about it on his and Patterson’s Facebook pages.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews