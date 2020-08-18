Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) hosted a virtual town hall on Aug. 13 to discuss a potential Charles County civilian review board, the removal of the county fairgrounds' Confederate flag and the state of the local branch of the NAACP.
In an interview on Wednesday prior to the meeting, Ellis said the removal of the flag was a necessity, adding the symbol "belongs in homes."
"Certain symbols belong in their homes, certain symbols belong in museums," he said. "People can have things in their homes and their private property, I understand. But the county fair, you have school children going there."
Symbolically, people consider the flag offensive, he stated, adding that, "I think it is very important for that flag to be permanently retired from the Charles County Fairgrounds."
When discussing the pending civilian review board, which repeals The Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, Ellis said from his perspective as a county resident for 24 years, the county's officers function properly.
"We want people to have a means to air their complaints and grievances," he said. "Really, as a democracy, I think it is in line with our values to have oversight over every institution of government."
"It is very important now. ... We need in our county, before a huge problem pops up, to have the mechanisms in place to address these issues," the senator said.
As a member of the Charles branch of the NAACP, Ellis explained to Southern Maryland News the sole desire of the organization is for citizens' voices to be heard.
"They just want to really keep this discussion going; to really make sure that we don't go from crisis to crisis and reactionary," he said. "I really admire what they are doing."
Ellis filed his own grievances during the interview. Comments were aimed directly at Charles County Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III after Bowling (D) requested the Thursday's meeting be postponed.
The senator told the outlet he received an email from Bowling on Tuesday telling him to "postpone the town hall meeting," because it could violate open meeting laws.
"I have never heard that before, I have had many town halls as a senator. ... I have never heard this nonsense before," Ellis said. "Why is he, quoting the county attorney, saying that what I'm doing — listening to constituents' need for reform — is not proper and legal?"
NAACP weighs in
Dyotha Sweat, president of the Charles NAACP branch, said in an interview with Southern Maryland News that the Confederate flag removal at the fairgrounds was properly warranted.
"It is a reminder of a time in American history where African Americans in particular were terrorized," she said. "The county fair is supposed to be one of the ... opportunities where the community comes together as one."
On the topic of the civilian review board, she said accountability is a subject of magnitude. Proactivity, she continued, is fundamental to the concept.
"We understand that the civilian review board is something that needs to happen, through change with the [law enforcement officers'] bill of rights. ... We, as an organization, get numerous calls on misconduct from our law enforcement officers," Sweat said.
She explained the board would allow "every day citizens" the ability to ensure that the officers that are not "in line" are following their code of conduct properly.
"It is not to say that the current leader of the sheriff's office is not doing his job, it is to make sure that if one of the officers decides to do something ... that we can weed them out," she said.