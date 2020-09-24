The Charles County 2021 legislative proposals — containing 23 items, including one related to prescription drug labels — was briefed on Sept. 15, months prior to the Jan. 13, 2021, start of the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis.
Hours of deliberation concluded with a final proposal from Charles County Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) motioning for prescription drug bottles — especially for senior citizens — to include the purpose of the medication.
Coates told meeting attendees that her impetus in motioning for the proposal was due to a a senior getting their medication confused with another, intending for enhanced safety and informing patients on what they ingest.
“This came about with a senior who accidentally took a medication because he didn’t know what it was for,” she said. “It was very similar to another drug.”
She followed by telling meeting attendees — including state senators, delegates and community members — that the senior thought the drug was for one purpose when it was really for another.
“What did the label say,” she asked rhetorically. “They identified that there was nothing on the label indicating what they drug was used for.”
In a post-session follow up interview with Southern Maryland News last week, Coates — a member of the Area Council on Aging — explained a complaint she receives often from seniors is they have difficulty remembering medications’ intended uses.
“A lot of times when they identify the medication, they look at the medication, and a lot of it looks the same,” she said. “Some of them may have memory challenges,” explaining to the outlet that prescription bottles frequently look similar.
Safety measures, Coates stressed, are vital to aging seniors, to make sure they do not take or combine medications they should not be while in their delicate, graceful years.
“If the bottle is labeled accordingly,” she said, “It would probably minimize or reduce accidental medication taking.”
Coates said labeling of drug usage is “not required at all,” however, the amount, how much you should take and the name is.
“We have seniors that don’t know what some of these long names of this medication is. ... It’s just a matter of transferring that written diagnosis onto the bottle,” she said.
Twitter: @MorganSoMdNews