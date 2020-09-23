Charles County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate is slightly down from the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, from 4.59% to 4.58%, however, two deaths in the county occurred during that time.
During the Sept. 22 Charles commissioners meeting, Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer, told the board that the VEIP site testing is ending Tuesday, Sept. 29, but testing will commence at Regency Furniture Stadium a week later on Oct. 6.
Abney followed by telling meeting attendees that community health workers are “doing surveillance” and providing education to the community, adding they will soon have a kiosk in the mall in Waldorf to help accomplish this task.
Personal protective equipment for citizens is still abundantly available, she explained, noting a sign-up form is available on the county commissioners’ website.
Distribution of grants to nonprofits and churches has already begun, but she explained small business grants will be allotted in the future. “There is going to be, later this week on the commissioners’ website, a form for the small businesses to apply for grants,” she said.
“We want to make sure that this is spread wide and far,” she explained about the COVID grants. “Please make sure that you go and look [at the form] and apply. ... It is to help businesses that are having some problems, that are struggling during this time.”
Abney, ahead of flu season, said the health department will soon start flu vaccinations. “Our flu vaccines will be drive up this year, and they will be at schools,” the health officer said.
She briefed attendees on Maryland’s inaugural Restaurant Week — from Sept. 18 to Sept. 27 — explaining that 75% occupancy of indoor facilities is permitted, but COVID-related restrictions are imposed.
As of Wednesday, there have been 2,725 cases and 97 deaths related to COVID-19 in Charles County, according to the Maryland health department.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins (D), during a Monday interview with Southern Maryland News, acknowledged an additional option is available for restaurants, but there is a forced detriment, adding “all the other [COVID restrictions] are still in place.”
“We’ve been consistent,” he said on the counties effort. “We don’t want to stop doing that,” explaining that assisting the small business community — including restaurants — is vital to the county.
