State transportation officials — as part of their Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program virtual Tour — briefed the Charles County commissioners on state road projects and the financial toll COVID-19 has taken on the organization.
Maryland Department of Transportation’s $13.4 billion plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2026 was explained to the board, detailing the six-year capital budget, seeking review prior to presenting to the General Assembly in January.
“This draft CTP is a direct result of drastic reductions in travel during the pandemic,” Gregory Slater, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said, adding revenues have been drastically impacted by the global crisis.
“Comparing 2020 to the same week in 2019, the second week of April,” he said, “the travel was down at an all time low,” explaining highway volumes were down 52%.
Truck volumes were down about 27% and now are down 13%. Toll transactions, Slater followed, were down about 57% and are now down only 19%. “We are starting to see that rebound in travel patterns,” he said.
Slater stated to the commissioners that passenger airport travel at BWI Marshall Airport, at the initial stages of the pandemic, was down 95%, but now is only down 69%.
“We are starting to recover at a faster pace than some of the competing airports in the region,” he said.
Slater added deficits in revenue, including operating revenues at the Maryland Transit Authority were down about $174 million, and operating revenues at Maryland Aviation Administration were down about $146 million, noting a total revenue decline over the six-year forecast period was more than $1.4 billion.
The State Highway Administration had the largest hit to the budget, Slater said, with a $900 million reduction in capital, and a 7% impact on the administrations operating budget.
A two-year recovery, Slater said, is expected. “How do we start to recover?” he asked rhetorically. “We’re looking at a two year recovery ... based on financial models.”
Tim Smith, MDOT state highway administrator, told the commissioners the team “never stopped working” during the pandemic, adding the team shines during emergencies. “Working through COVID-19 was no exception,” he said.
“As traffic dipped to 50% lower than our typical volumes, our maintenance crews switched to alternating shifts,” he said. This change was to limit the number of workers at one location.
Fewer vehicles on the roads permitted lane closures expansions, he explained to meeting attendees, allowing the pace to speed up on some projects in the state.
“For some projects, we had to delay certain phases of our planning and design efforts to later years,” he said on the drastic impacts.
Charles County projects, including the $17 million Route 254 bridge to enter Cobb Island, replacing deficient bridge structure and pedestrian lighting, was completed in April.
Jim Ports, executive director for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge project in Charles County was also advanced, with expected completion in the first quarter of 2023.
“The one you all know and love, the new Nice/Middleton bridge, [was advanced],” he said. “The number one project for you is the Nice/Middleton bridge.”
