A 19-year-old Hughesville man has been charged with the attempted murder of three teens last September.
Robert Samuel Shackleford faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of felony assault, three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
According to a court document, on the evening of Sept. 11, Shackleford got out of a red Ford Mustang and fired four shots at three people: Joseph Springstead, Patrick Bowie and Rita Fox. The alleged shooting took place near a home in the 5900 block of Winters Drive west of La Plata.
Springstead, Bowie and Fox ran away, and the last shot could be heard on Fox's 911 call, the document states. Springstead and Fox both said they heard bullets whizzing by them, according to the document.
The night before the incident, Shackleford posted on social media that he was going to fight some people "for being racist," the document states.
Detective Ryan C. McMullen wrote in the document that Shackleford said that he had a problem with several males who were at a party.
Police obtained warrants to search the Mustang and seize Shackleford's phone, the document states.
"[Shackleford] has attempted to elude capture by moving several times in the past few months," McMullen wrote. "He also showed no remorse regarding the fact he attempted to murder teenagers over what he decided were racist comments."
According to the document, Shackleford is white. The race or ethnicity of the alleged victims was not stated.
Shackleford was arrested Feb. 5 posted $5,000 bond on Feb. 8.
Man shot near middle school
Police are investigating an incident in Waldorf after a man was shot around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
According to a Charles County Sheriff's Office press release, the man, who was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries, said he was shot while walking behind Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The victim did not provide a description of the shooter.
Deputies responded to a nearby gas station on St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf, the release states.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501.