A 2-year-old boy died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 20, around 2:30 p.m.
Maryland State Police reported that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup collided almost head-on on Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) near Pika Drive in Waldorf, for reasons unknown at this time.
The boy, Rahssan Johnson, was the son of the driver of the Hyundai, Princess Cecilia Pearl Collins, 21, of Waldorf, a press release stated.
Collins was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center, and her 2-month-old son, Jahan Keys, was air-evacuated by helicopter to Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
The driver of the pickup, William Anthony Hall, 48, of Waldorf, was transported to Charles Regional for treatment of his injuries.
The crash resulted in a 3-hour road closure.
The possibly incorrect installation of the two child safety seats, which state police initially said were both forward facing in the rear passenger seat and not fully secured, is being investigated as possible contributing circumstances in the crash.
Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for review, according to the release.
Anyone who witnessed this crash can call the state police at 301-392-1231.