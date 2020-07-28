County fairs across the region have been canceled due to the ongoing global health pandemic. This includes Charles County's 4-H Livestock show and sale.
According to a news release from the University of Maryland Extension of Charles County, for selling purposes, 4-H members will be required to do so through private treaty. The animals will be showcased at https://extension.umd.edu/charles-county/4-h-youth/county-fair-2020.
According to the release, a 4-H'er will be able to show off their animals and give people the opportunity to "see the youth and their animals."
Bonnie Boyden, program management specialist for the University of Maryland Extension Charles County, told Southern Maryland News that this will be a learning experience for the kids.
"They have to market their animal in a different ways," she said. "They have to look at new and different ways to let the public know that the 4-H program can be diverse and change what it has traditionally done for over 100 years."
She added there is hope for it to return to normal next year. "What we really missed the most is being able to see all the people that yearly visit the fair. For them to be able to see all the 4-H'er and what they are doing as far as their projects. ... It is very correct in their decision, to cancel the event," Boyden said.