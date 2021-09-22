Driveway incidents involving children were brought back into focus after a 9-year-old child was struck and killed in Charles County by a vehicle on Friday.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sept. 17, patrol officers responded to the 6300 block of Grant Chapman Drive in La Plata for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a child.
Upon arrival, officers located a child who had been struck by a vehicle, driven by a family member, in the driveway of her residence.
Reesa Sechrist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details were not revealed by the Charles sheriff’s office, and the parents of the deceased declined a request for comment for this story.
The incident is still under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit.
According to kidsandcars.org, a nonprofit organization dedicating to protecting children and pets in and around vehicles, 70% of incidents in parking lots or driveways involved children and a parent or close relative.
Of those incidents, the majority of children hit were between 12 and 23 months old.
The group also cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics that about 50 children per week were struck in “backover” accidents.
Many newer vehicles come equipped with backup cameras that allow drivers to see potential obstructions behind their vehicle when backing up. Older vehicles can be equipped with aftermarket backup cameras that can be purchased online.
Safekids.org, a nonprofit organization with a mission to keep kids safe from injuries, recommends parents limit play in driveways and designate a place for children to wait when vehicles are moving to help prevent accidents.