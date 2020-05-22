A La Plata woman died in single-vehicle crash Thursday

A La Plata woman died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday when her car left the road and hit a tree off of Route 6 in La Plata.
On Thursday, at around 11:48 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack reported responding to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Route 6 (Charles Street) in the area of Bel Alton Newtown Road. Due to the seriousness of the collision, the troopers requested a collision reconstruction specialist to assume the investigation. Tfc. M. Posch of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded as requested.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Nissan Sentra operated by Virginia Gayle Stout, 53, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 in the area of Bel Alton Newtown Road when, for reasons unknown, her car traveled off the roadway and entered a ditch, traveled through a group of bushes and subsequently collided with a tree. Stout was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the duty officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being led by Tfc. B. Meurrens of the MSP La Plata Barrack and Tfc. M. Posch of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack.