In Charles County, 2021 was a time of transition as the county worked to deal with economic and educational challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, the county approved a fiscal 2022 budget totaling $450.3 million, with the largest portion of that amount — $200.6 million — earmarked for education spending.
While that number is significant, the nearly $201 million figure was below the request from the Charles County Board of Education, which wanted an $11 million increase in its funding.
The county also took steps to advance economic interests in western Charles County, with a major emphasis on improving the fortunes for residents in Indian Head.
In October, a nearly year-long journey to rezone some 500 acres of land around Maryland Airport to employment and industrial land use was approved by the Charles County commissioners by a unanimous vote.
Commissioners approved the rezoning by an amendment to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan, which originally changed lands around the airport to watershed conservation use. The plan was hotly contested, with opponents citing pollution and other environmental concerns.
“If the amendment is approved, the subsequent rezoning from wildlife conservation district to industrial would create irreversible damage to one of the most important tributaries to the Chesapeake,” Anne Stark, a Waldorf resident, said during a public hearing in September.
Proponents of the change said the airport would create a departure point for first responders in Indian Head and lead to increased economic development for the area.
Dilip Patel, who co-owns the Maryland Airport, stated at the time that of the 500 acres returned to the airport, only about 70 could see any development.
The vast majority of the area returned to the airport contained forested lands that could not be cleared or required for the Federal Aviation Administration-mandated safety zones. Another 50 to 60 acres included steep slopes that could not be built on.
Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin was in support of the measure, and said there was a way to balance economic development with protecting the environment.
The past year was also a watershed year for the Velocity Center, a 13,000-square-foot space operated and managed by the College of Southern Maryland.
The Energetics Technology Center signed a five-year lease for 3,000 square feet within the facility in June. The center supports efforts at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head by working in machine learning, artificial intelligence and energetics science.
The U.S. Bomb Technician Association, which is in the midst of moving its headquarters from Colorado to Indian Head, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Velocity Center to improve economic growth in the county.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head hosted a Wargame for Innovation and Frontline Improvisation pilot event in July at the Velocity Center. Scientists and engineers joined with active duty sailors and marines for war game scenarios involving a fictional conflict set in the Philippines during the year 2025. The event was the first in a series of games designed to support deterrence operations in the South China Sea.
New superintendent takes schools’ reins
In July, Maria Navarro took over as the superintendent of the Charles public school system, replacing Kimberly Hill, who retired in June.
Navarro, a former education consultant with over a decade of experience working in schools in Maryland, was quickly faced with new challenges in bringing students back to class in the face of new, more severe COVID-19 variants.
The school system offered a limited option for students who wished to remain at home, which allowed only up to 50 students per grade between kindergarten and eighth grades.
While some parents wanted to see an expansion of online options for younger students, Navarro had concerns about the limited nature of interactions for students with teachers.
“While the benefit for accepted students is to learn from home, these children will receive instruction in core classes and miss opportunities for face-to-face interactions with teachers,” Navarro said before the new school year began in August.
The Charles school board also approved redistricting for middle school students to take into account the expansion of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, which is scheduled to be completed before the 2022-2023 school year.
While the new enrollment plan creates relief for some of the district’s eight middle schools, some schools were expected to again push over state rated capacities by the 2025-2026 school year.
That included Somers Middle School, which would see its number of enrolled students drop below its state rated capacity of 795 students to 668 students next school year, only to balloon to 843 students by 2025.
The fluctuating enrollment led to David Hancock voting against the redistricting plan.
“The reality is we’re about to overcrowd a school in a very rural portion of the county for no fault of their own,” Hancock said during the meeting in November.
The district expects a new middle school could be built by the 2025-2026 school year, but no plans for construction have been announced.
Man sentenced to life for teen’s death
Darryl Edward Freeman, 18, of Waldorf was found guilty in May in the murder of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, in a February 2020 robbery gone bad.
Freeman was charged with first-degree murder and other charges after an attempt to rob Brown of THC vape cartridges ended in the teenager’s death.
In August, Freeman was sentenced to life plus 20 years for his role in the crime, despite pleas of leniency from his attorney, Hammad Shaikh Matin. Matin stated that Freeman cooperated with investigators who were looking into the crime, and stated that text messages linked to him did not represent who Freeman was.
Prosecutors argued during sentencing that Freeman took advantage of Brown’s trust to buy THC cartridges from him to commit the robbery, and said text messages proved Freeman had planned to rob Brown.
“I feel sick at what happened to Bradley,” Freeman said before he was sentenced. Freeman also apologized to the family for his actions that led to Brown’s death.
The alleged shooter in the case, Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 20, of Waldorf, is scheduled to go to trial in September next year.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews