Nearly a year ago, the scenes of the first day of school at Mary B. Neal Elementary would have been unthinkable to teachers and parents as the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered normal life.
The normal pomp and circumstance of children walked to the school by their parents or jumping off the school bus for their first day of class was absent. Instead, the first day of class began in front of a screen in a living room or a kitchen table, and continued until the school year was nearly over.
But on Monday, the smiles, and in the case of one kindergarten student the tears, were on full display as Charles public schools welcomed students back into classrooms.
“We’re all really thrilled,” Deborah Brown, principal of Mary B. Neal Elementary, said. “Schools are kind of an unnatural place when there are no children.”
Monday’s opening had all the hallmarks of a normal school day opening, with the addition of masks worn by all.
Teachers and administrators were on hand guiding pupils to their new classrooms. Rolling carts filled with breakfast treats were spaced out in the hallway for students looking for a quick meal before they began the school day.
Inside classrooms, younger students had a box of toys to keep themselves occupied while the rest of their classmates filed in to begin the day, while older students had work sheets to use as warmup before the day began.
Heather Schumate, a science teacher at Mary B. Neal Elementary, was excited to see the kids once again.
“We’re really excited to see the kids. It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten to have them in the classroom ... teaching in the classroom is what we all signed up for,” Schumate said.
Despite the return to some semblance of a normal school year, the reality of the ongoing pandemic was still evident.
A vast majority of the parents and all of the students that walked up to Mary B. Neal on the slightly overcast morning wore face masks in accordance with Charles County Public School regulations.
Inside, seats were spaced to provide 3 feet of mitigation between students to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and the highly transmissible delta variant that has become the dominant strain in the country.
Jackie Cumber, 46, of Waldorf walked with her husband, Carlos, as they brought Talia, a second grader, to school for the first day of the year.
Cumber said she was glad that students were going back to class and shared her support for the mask mandate, stating that “respect is important for everyone in this environment.”
Shelly Smith, a kindergarten teacher at Mary B. Neal Elementary, said teaching the students mitigation strategies related to COVID-19 would be a focus for “a while,” adding that there would be a focus on safe sanitation and hand washing.
When asked about what parents should know, including some that may be nervous about their kids going back to school, Hall said, “We are taking this seriously and when your children are with us they’re our children too and we want the best for them.”