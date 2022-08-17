A future agent

Lauren Compton, 15, of Dentsville represented Maryland at the FBI National Academy Associates Youth Leadership Program this past June.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

When summer hits, most teens typically think of going to the beach, playing sports or even picking up a summer job for some extra spending money before going back to school.

But for Lauren Compton, 15, of Dentsville, her summer plans included attending an eight-day youth academy hosted by veterans of the FBI National Academy.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews