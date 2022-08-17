When summer hits, most teens typically think of going to the beach, playing sports or even picking up a summer job for some extra spending money before going back to school.
But for Lauren Compton, 15, of Dentsville, her summer plans included attending an eight-day youth academy hosted by veterans of the FBI National Academy.
“Ever since I can remember I’ve wanted to be involved in law enforcement and helping people,” Compton told Southern Maryland News.
The La Plata High School sophomore was one of 62 teens between the ages of 13 and 16 to be selected for the Youth Leadership Program hosted in Quantico, Va., by the FBI National Academy Associates in June.
The association is a nonprofit organization of over 16,000 law enforcement officials that provides training and education to communities and law enforcement officials across the country. While the organization is not directly connected with the FBI, members of the association have graduated from the FBI National Academy.
Entrance to the youth program was extremely competitive with only one teen per state chosen to participate each year. Teens selected from various military bases and partner countries from around the world filled out the program roster.
To participate, teens had to send in an application which included a resume with their previous leadership experience, a high school transcript and an essay. Participants also took part in a virtual interview over Zoom with members of the FBI National Academy Associates.
Lauren Compton stated that she was ecstatic when she found out she was selected, and her mother, Carolyn Compton, couldn’t have been prouder.
“My husband works in the Pentagon so we’re very encouraging of service to community and service to your county,” Carolyn Compton said.
Before the program, Lauren Compton was already participating in a number of programs including the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Teen Court Program service organization and the group Harp Tunes and Tales, which she founded.
Harp Tunes and Tales was created to allow Lauren Compton to share her love of music and donate children’s books to Charles County youth.
While Carolyn Compton admitted that she was nervous hearing her daughter speak about going into law enforcement, she liked that her daughter was looking at “analytical and intellectual” ways of fulfilling her dream.
‘Best Days of my life’
When asked about the highlights, it was hard for Lauren Compton to pick just a few things in what she called “the best days of my life.”
The youth leadership program was an eight-day course that included instruction from trainers with previous experience at the FBI National Academy on topics such as ethics and leadership, physical training and cybersecurity.
Students also got to participate in firearms training and a ride-along demonstration of tactical emergency vehicle operations.
But Lauren Compton spoke most glowingly about running a modified version of the FBI’s Yellow Brick Road physical training course.
The real course is a 6.1-mile run through hilly terrain built by the U.S. Marine Corps. It got its nickname from the yellow bricks Marines placed on the course to guide runners to the finish line.
According to the FBI website, the agency started giving away yellow bricks as trophies to finishers in 1988.
Due to restrictions, Youth Leadership Program participants ran on a modified version of the course that took them around a running track and through a parking garage before heading through wooded terrain.
The already daunting course was made challenging by a downpour of rain that created muddy conditions for participants to slog through. However, Lauren Compton said the mud made her feel right at home.
“It was kind of like a wood trail like at the Tilghman Lake ... with some hills and some roots and some rocks,” Lauren Compton said.
Her mother added that during the run, all 62 participants wore red bandanas in honor of Welles Crowther, a former equites trainer and New York volunteer fire fighter who lost his life in the 9/11 terror attacks.
According to the 9/11 memorial website, Crowther is recognized for leading trapped individuals from the 78th floor sky lobby in the World Trade Center’s South Tower to safety. Crowther made three trips to the sky lobby and saved at least 18 lives before he was killed in the tower’s collapse.
Carolyn Compton said the bandanas were worn to drive home the point to leave no one behind, and Lauren demonstrated the ideal by helping several runners finish after completing the course herself.
Eyes on the future
When asked about her daughter’s passion, Carolyn Compton called it exciting.
“You can learn something from how much joy she got from pursuing [the youth leadership academy] ... I’m very proud of her for that,” the mother said.
Moving forward, the Comptons hope to have both Lauren Compton and her younger brother, Jake, in some version of a military summer camp.
While expensive, Carolyn Compton said programs like the leadership academy were excellent tools to broaden their experiences and world views.
“It’s life changing for the kids and all I can think of is more. Let’s do more of that,” Carolyn Compton said.
