On Dec. 16, an unassuming classroom at Westlake High School in Waldorf played host to a meeting of a mentorship cultivating brotherhood in the student population.
Westlake High School’s Elite Black Men, now well into its second year, gathered for a day of conversation, camaraderie and service, which included a screening of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
According to Adano Murray, assistant varsity football and track coach at Westlake High School, the film screening was brought in to present two important themes to students.
“Tradition and discipline — honoring the tradition of your family and coming in honoring the tradition of the Westlake family and discipline,” Murray told Southern Maryland News.
The screening was a part of a day full of activities which included words from presenters from Charles County Public Schools and across the area as well as a service activity to build bicycles to give as gifts to Westlake High School’s feeder school J.P Ryon Elementary School.
The event was a continued step in building the foundation of a program that launched just as students were returning from the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The tradition of the Elite Black Men started last year when Westlake and J.P Ryon Elementary participated in a pilot program to implement recommendations by the Maryland State board of Education Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys.
Both programs showed positive influences on Black male students in a presentation given to board of education members in October of this year.
Diane Roberts, principal at Westlake High, said that this year’s group was challenged to be leaders in the school.
“This year they’re running with the vision of being elite and what elite means. …I’m asking them to be leaders in the building, and they are,” Roberts said.
About 48 students were enrolled in this year’s program, an increase over last year’s 33 students.
Roberts said the goal is to eventually have 60 students involved in the program.
Trayquon Thompson, a 2022 graduate of Elite Black Men, said the initial year of the program presented an opportunity to learn.
“I got a lot of brothers. I learned a lot about myself, my school and our community. All in all it’s just a great experience,” Thompson said.
He said he hopes the current members get the exact same experience.
Jamir Gaillard, a senior at Westlake High School, became one of the group’s newest members when he was admitted into the program last year.
Gaillard told Southern Maryland News the group of students was important in providing representation and brotherhood for Black boys and other boys of color.
“It’s super important to bring light to not only African Americans but Latin Americans because we need representation. It’s important,” Gaillard said.
Timothy Jones, the owner of Techniques4Learning based out of Montgomery County, said that brotherhood is a lifeline for Black boys.
“I think what makes brotherhood true is leading with what does it really mean to be a brother? What does it really mean to be a friend? And so brotherhood is essential,” Jones said.