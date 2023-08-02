At the Spring Dell Center in La Plata people with disabilities have an opportunity to connect with the community and get help with employment.
In March 2020, COVID-19 interrupted that mission, and also bore fruit for an idea to give individuals at the center an opportunity to connect with nature.
“The garden started back when we closed down for COVID and our guys were all home. They weren’t here,” Betty Garner, community employment coordinator, told Southern Maryland News.
“We all decided to do Zoom sessions with different types of things that we thought we could share with them, so we started the garden,” Garner added.
Betty's Barn, as the project became know, started as virtual sessions held every other week that educated participants on pollination, gardening, insects and other related topics.
Once people could congregate again, it created an opportunity to put theory into practice.
A 4-by-8-foot garden box in the corner of the courtyard grew into multiple boxes at the Spring Dell Center filled with tomatoes, chocolate mint, potatoes and more.
Garner said that usually 10 to 20 residents can be seen tending to the garden, a number that can sometimes go even higher.
“Sometimes the whole patio is just like a swarm of activity,” Garner said.
Through Betty’s Barn, residents have the opportunity to learn how plants are grown and even find a love of gardening themselves.
“Everybody loves coming out working in the garden,” Katie Suite, contract billing specialist, said.
Suite added that the learning from Garner inspired her to start her own garden at home.
Jody Loper of White Plains is one of the participants in Betty’s Barn who fell in love with growing mammoth sunflowers, which can reach over 10 feet in height.
Loper told Southern Maryland News he liked growing the sunflowers to watch how tall they can get.
While the project gives an opportunity for people with disabilities to practice gardening first hand, it also created an opportunity to practice pest control.
Shortly after the garden began, staff had to deal with catching and removing several groundhogs from the property as they attempted to use the center’s plants for food.
Most recently, a borer beetle infestation destroyed a zucchini plant.
To combat insects, the center uses natural oils to keep pests at bay.
Garner said using natural remedies was important as the visitors at the center are frequently tending to the garden and are free to take as many of the vegetables as they want for their home to either grow their own gardens or use in their food.
Recently an archway was added to the garden for people with wheelchairs to participate in gardening as well.
The archway provides for the vines to grow over and allows those in wheelchairs to easily reach the cucuzza squash and cucumbers that hang from the vines.
This fall, the center plans to add two apple trees to the garden in remembrance of Sammy Morrow, a former Spring Dell visitor who died earlier this year on Jan. 31.
The Spring Dell Center is also looking for donations to help Betty’s Barn and other programs at the center.
For more information on how to make a tax free donation, call 301-934-4561.