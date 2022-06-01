A blanket of gray covered the skies of North Point High School on May 27, thanks to a weather system slated to bring rain across the area in multiple lines to start the Memorial Day weekend.
However, the somber skies betrayed the jovial attitude within the gymnasium as a small handful of seniors prepared for their ceremonial success walk.
The students would walk through Theodore G. Davis Middle School and William A. Diggs Elementary School to receive well wishes from students and walk the halls that many called home.
“It’s a really proud day for me,” Scott Lush, vice principal for the Class of 2022 at North Point High School, told Southern Maryland News.
“I had the opportunity to step in this building in a new role as an administrator their freshman year ... I had the opportunity to work with them for four years to support them to get here and it’s been an absolute privilege,” he said.
Chance Pryor, a senior from Bryans Road, was overjoyed to finally be on the precipice of graduation.
“I’ve been ready to go for years,” Pryor, who plans to attend Bowie State University in the fall, said.
Pryor was seen moments before the walk sharing laughs with Monica Cherry, a pupil personnel worker at North Point High.
For administrators like Cherry, seeing their students take the next step on their life journey was just as joyous to them as it was their students.
“I’m just overjoyed with this particular time and day. It’s been a rough couple of years with the pandemic, so I’m glad they’ve been able to get through this school year successfully,” Cherry said.
Cherry said she and other pupil personnel workers would email and set up virtual meetings to check on students, and even in some cases making visits at home to make sure their students were OK.
And now those students were on their way on the first of many walks for their graduation celebrations.
Students first crossed the street under escort of teachers and a school resource officer for traffic control to Theodore G. Davis Middle School.
The estimated 30 to 50 seniors were greeted with cheers and applause as they walked through the middle school with celebratory music playing through the school’s public address system.
The graduating seniors had an opportunity to see previous teachers and admire the changes to the building from the time when they walked its halls.
From Davis, students took a nearly mile-long walk to William A. Diggs Elementary School.
While the elementary walk shared a similar theme as the previous trek through Davis, the emotions for some students were magnitudes higher.
“I started to see teachers that taught me and that’s when the water works started,” Hannah King, a senior and volunteer firefighter from Waldorf, said.
“It shows how much work we’ve actually put in and it was really good to see teachers that I talked with,” King said.
After school, King plans to go into 911 dispatching.
Nia Jenkins-DePeiza, a fellow senior from Waldorf, had one of the most emotional responses of her fellow students.
DePeiza teared up almost immediately once entering Diggs, and when she and other students were presented with a poster of their previous class photos reminding them of where they got their start, the tears of joy flowed down her cheeks.
“It was almost overwhelming because that was me not so long ago, and I’m just exited for them to get to the point where I am now because I’m so proud of myself and everybody else,” DePeiza said.
DePeiza plans to attend Xavier University to major in neuroscience pre-med and minor in Spanish and chemistry, and eventually go on to medical school to become a neurosurgeon.
With their high school career over, students returned to their homes to prepare for the main ceremony on Friday, full of the memories of the past as they prepare to start their next path.
