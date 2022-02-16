Piccowaxen Middle School eighth graders got a chance to hear a first-hand account of stories from the civil rights movement from someone who lived it.
Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, 80, of Arlington, Va., shared her experiences during a Wednesday morning assembly as a part of a program by the Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Foundation.
Mulholland, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a historically black sorority, gave students an eye witness view of some of the sit-ins and protests that helped shape the civil rights movement.
“One thing led to another. It was sort of like throwing pebbles in a pond and seeing how far the ripples would go,” Mulholland said of her experiences.
Her journey in the movement began at Duke University in 1960, where she heard about the plans for a sit-in protest at a Presbyterian youth group meeting.
Mulholland participated in various picket lines and sit-ins and was eventually arrested.
“They went ballistic and thought we needed psychiatric counseling,” Mulholland said.
After Duke, Mulholland transferred to Tougaloo College, a historically Black college in Jackson, Miss., in an effort to create a “two-way” street for integration. She also took part in the Freedom Rides, being arrested a second time for failing to disperse from a segregated area at a train station in Jackson.
Through her experiences, Mulholland impressed upon the gathered students the importance of nonviolence.
“If you stay nonviolent, maybe they can learn something from you,” she said, stating that protesting without violence was the right thing to do for both moral and safety reasons.
Mulholland was honored along with other female Freedom Riders by former President Barack Obama in 2014, and was the recipient of the 2015 National Civil Rights Museum Award.
In 2018, she was honored with the “I am a Man” award, presented by the April 4th Foundation, which creates and supports historical and educational programs remembering the life and assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The idea to share her stories came from her son, Loki Mulholland, 49, of Richmond, Va., who directed and wrote “An Ordinary Hero: The True Story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland” released in 2013, which told the story of his mother’s actions during the civil rights movement.
He told Southern Maryland News that the 50th anniversary of the Freedom Rides provided an opportunity for the film.
“I knew that was the chance to capture all these people all at one time to help tell the story that really hadn’t been told,” Loki Mulholland said.
In 2014, he started the foundation in his mother’s name to help share her stories to students across the country.
Piccowaxen Middle School Principal Wualanda Thenstead, said that students could be inspired to create their own movements after hearing Joan Trumpauer Mulholland’s words.
“This hits home for some of our students because they have their own goals and dreams and aspirations of bringing peace to the world,” Thenstead said.
Tiffiney Linton, eighth grade team leader at Piccowaxen Middle, said Wednesday’s assembly served as a teaching moment of how to come together.
“The children will never have this opportunity again, so to take moments like this and grab them and embrace them, that’s what today was about,” the teacher said.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews